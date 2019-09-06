Uganda U17 women’s national team head coach Ayub Khalifa has summoned a provisional squad of 30 players to start preparations ahead of the 2019 U17 Women COSAFA Championship.

Khalifa, who was appointed two weeks ago, has named the team on Friday and it largely comprises of students that played in the national schools’ championship in Mbale this year.

Traditional giants Kawempe Muslim SS have the lion’s share on the team summoned with five players. These include; Samalie Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Margaret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, and Hadijjah Nandago.

Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjemba of Mukono High School are the two players on the team who have already made the cut to the senior national team (Crested Cranes).

Najjemba, an ambidextrous player, has been in fine form finishing as the top scorer in the national ball games and the East Africa Secondary School games with 13 and 10 goals respectively.

She was also a joint top scorer in the 2018-19 FUFA Women Elite League with 14 goals alongside Hasifah Nassuna of UCU Lady Cardinals.

The team will enter residential camp on 8th September 2019 at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru for ten days and will have two practice matches before setting off.

Uganda was invited to take part in the 2019 championship and is placed in Group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Comoros and Zambia.

Group B has South Africa, Botswana, Seychelles and Madagascar with the tournament 20th -20th September 2019.

Group A

Mauritius

Comoros

Zambia

Uganda

Group B

South Africa

Botswana

Seychelles

Madagascar

Uganda’s Fixtures

20 th September 2019 – Uganda vs Zambia

September 2019 – Uganda vs Zambia 22nd September 2019 – Uganda vs Mauritius

24th September 2019 – Comoros vs Uganda

Goalkeepers: Nyayenga Daphine (Uganda Martrys), Nyamita Zulaika (Pride College), Namusisi Joan (Mukono High), Nasasira Gift (Gadafi Integrated) and Kamuli Cecila (King of Kings).

Defenders: Akadinda Gilian (Olila High School), Kabarwani Cissy (King of Kings), Nangozi Maureen (Mukono High School), Lwetuso Regina (Taggy High School), Abba Immaculate (Gadafi Integrated), Atwiine Precious (Upper Hill College), and Namuddu Aisha (Sheema Girls).

Midfielders: Nakacwa Kevin (Uganda Martrys), Nakacwa Samali (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyinagahirwa Shakira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Kunuhira Margret (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyakato Ruth (King of Kings), Babirye Sarah (Kayindu SS), Abiyo Racheal (Olila High School), and Komuntale Sumayah (King of Kings).

Forwards: Nalukenge Juliet (Kawempe Muslim SS), Najjemba Fauzia (Mukono High), Nakiyingi Sophie (Gadafi Integrated), Nagadya Catherine (Katuuso Community SS), Nandede Zainah (Amus College), Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy High School), Nadunga Bira (Olila High School), Nandago Hadijah (Kawempe Muslim SS), Chandia Lillian (Alele SS) and Adokole Esther (Amus College).