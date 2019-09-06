Uganda Premier League | Matchday Three

Wakiso Giants FC 1-0 Tooro United FC

Diminutive forward Viane Ssekajugo scored the lone goal as Wakiso Giants FC edged past Tooro United FC in the league game played on Friday at Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium, Wakiso.

In a closely contested affair, Ssekajugo’s header midway through the second stanza eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the game.

This was the first league goal for Ssekajugo but his second for the Purple Sharks since joining them from Onduparaka FC.

A long ball from Tom Masiko beat two Tooro United defenders (Musa Mukasa and Mike Kawooya) who had a miscommunication with goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima and Ssekajugo used the opportunity to head the ball home in the 64th minute.

Twitter | Wakiso Giants Vian Ssekajugo celebrates with teammates

He had another opportunity to double the lead when he went through on goal but attempted to lobe the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper instead of rounding him up.

This is the second win for Wakiso Giants FC following a 3-1 win in their previous game against URA FC.

Wakiso Giants XI: Derrick Emukule, Muwadda Kateregga, Simon Namwanja, Fahad Kawooya, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Hakim Ssenkumba, Tom Masiko, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Viane Ssekajugo, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Lawrence Bukenya

Substitutes: George William Katende, Aggrey Madoi, Muwadda Mawejje, Ayub Kisalita, Karim Ndugwa, Duncan Sseninde, Ivan Kiweewa

Tooro United XI: Chrispus Kusiime, Musa Mukasa, Paddy Muhumuza, Steven Luswata, Isa Lumu, Arthur Kiggundu, Mike Kawooya, Ibrahim Kayiwa, John Semazzi, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Steven Omvia.

Substitutes: Meddie Kibirige, Fredrick Kigozi, Isa Mubiru, Willy Kavuma, John Byamukama, Charles Musiige