Management of Uganda Premier League outfit Tooro United Football Club has successfully completed the final touches on their proposed new home venue – St Paul’s National Major Seminary play-ground.

For starters, Tooro United FC has for the past weeks worked tooth and nail to ensure their readiness of this catholic church owned facility located in Kinyamasika, Fort Portal, Kabarole district.

The intensive works to make the facility meet the bare minimum for the requirements set by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) club licensing committee have been on-going since the league break.

As the 2019 – 2020 UPL season kicked off last week, Tooro United was ordered by the same committee to seek an alternative venue as they polish up upon the grey areas on their proposed new venue.

St Paul's National Major Seminary play-ground in Fort Portal

The well leveled all green playing surface has been now supplemented by a firm internal perimeter fencing, lavatories and temporary dressing rooms from cardboard material.

According to the club chairperson Owekitibwa Michael Enganjani Wandera, they feel set for re-inspection of their playing facility.

“We have done all the necessary preparations to have the St Paul’s National Major Seminary facility well set to meet the required standards. We are set for reinspection” Owekitibwa Wandera noted.

The temporary dressing rooms at St Paul's National Major Seminary play-ground.

Last season, Tooro United hosted their home games at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal before the district executive halted them since Buhinga is undergoing renovation to a status of a regional stadium, as funded by the central government.

Already, this season Tooro United has hosted a home game against Busoga United at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, winning 2-1.

In their second game, they fell 1-0 away to Vipers Sports Club at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.