Kitara region were crowned champions in the girls’ category of the 2019 Airtel Rising Stars played on Saturday at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) in Nakawa, Kampala.

Goals from Cissy Kabarwani and Mary Kabacureezi scored a goal apiece to guide Kitara to a 2-0 win against Eastern.

Captain Kabarwani headed home the opener in the 17th minute before Kabacurezi sealed victory for Kitara with a stoppage-time finish.

This was the second time the two teams were facing off at this tournament having played in the same group, a game Eastern region won 1-0 three days ago.

In the semifinals, Eastern dumped out Western 7-6 on penalties after normal time had ended in a two-all draw.

Equally, Kitara had to eliminate Buganda via spot-kicks 5-4 following a one-all draw in normal time.

The winners Kitara took home a cash prize of seven million shillings on top of the trophy and gold medals and a set of jerseys.

On the other hand, Eastern Region settled for a cash prize of five million shillings, a trophy and silver medals plus a set of jerseys.

The 2019 edition was the 8th time the tournament fully bankrolled by telecommunication giants Airtel has been held since its inception in 2011.

Ruth Nyakato of Kitara was named the most valuable player of the tournament and was awarded a brand new smartphone.

Beatrice Adokore and Patience Nambuya of Eastern region emerged top scorer and best goalkeeper respectively.

Kitara Starting XI: Cecilia Kamuli, Slyvia Kempengo, Carol Kobugabe, Jennifer Katushabe, Cissy Kabarwani, Violet Kyererezi, Sumaiyah Komuntale, Oliver Kanyiginya, Ruth Nyakato, Mary Kabacureezi, Patricia Atulinda

Eastern Starting XI: Patience Nambuya, Catherine Namataka, Halima Namboozo, Juliet Kisakye, Esther Nabonyo, Constance Nelima, Zaina Nandede, Shadia Nakiwala, Mariam Nekesa, Halima Babirye

Past Winners

2011

Boys: Kampala

Girls: Kampala

2012

Boys: Kampala

Girls: Western

2013

Boys: Kampala

Girls: Western

2014

Boys: Kitara

Girls: Kampala

2015

Boys: Kitara

Girls: Buganda

2016

Boys: Northern

Girls: Buganda

2017: Not Held

2018

Boys: Kampala

Girls: Kitara

2019