Saturday September 7, 2019

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm

George Ssemwogerere and Express cant afford to drop points against bogey side Onduparaka who they face at Wankulukuku on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are winless against the Caterpillars and head into the game with no win in two games so far in the league.

Against Onduparaka, they will be favourites given the Arua based side has been depleted in the window and are on a rebuilding process.

But Express are no different either with a whole new look squad that has only Tonny Kyamera, Disan Galiwango, Lawrence Kigonya and Mathias Muwanga as the only old guards.

Frank Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo will be the players tasked to break down the Ondu defence manned by the experienced Richard Ayiko while Vitalis Tabu, Ceaser Okhuti and Ezra Bilda will be key for the visitors.

They have won their previous two visits at Wankulukuku but will be without head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who is away with the national team in Kenya.

Onduparaka lost 1-0 to Proline in their last game while Express were held 1-1 by Bright Stars.