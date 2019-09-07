2019 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open:

Winner: Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 75, 70, 71, 70 (286)

Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 75, 70, 71, 70 (286) Runners up: Simon Njogu Muthoni (Kenya) – 69, 75, 71, 72 (287)

Simon Njogu Muthoni (Kenya) – 69, 75, 71, 72 (287) 1st Runners up: Samuel Chege Njoroge (Kenya) – 73, 72, 68, 75 (288)

Daniel Nduva is the winner of the 78th Castle Lite Uganda Amateurs Golf Open tournament.

To achieve the feat, the long-hitting Kenyan who is a member at Nyali Golf and Country Club beat a strong field of golfers over the four rounds played at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Nduva, a handicap three golfer, amassed a total of 286 strokes over the four days, scoring 3 – over par 75 during the opening round, 2 – under 70 on day two, 1 – under for round three and 2 – under on the final day.

I am happy to have won the overall championship. It has taken belief and determination to achieve this. I got the feeling that I could win this championship after the second day action on Thursday when I played two under. I did not lose hope after playing one under on day three. Getting placed in the second pressure group relieved me of the pressure since I knew I could play my game and win. I thank God and the Kenyan community who backed me up. Daniel Nduva, champion of the Castle Lite 2019 Uganda Amateur Golf Open

It was a 1-2-3 finish for Kenya whose golfers had a field day at office right from the opening round of the championship on a course decimated by numerous eye-catching water hazards and bunkers, under windy conditions.

Great Rift Valley Golf Club member Simon Njogu Muthoni was a stroke behind the overall winner with 287 strokes.

Another Kenyan, Samuel Chege Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club came third with a combined total of 288 strokes in four rounds.

The best place Ugandan, Joseph Cwinyaai, a member of Tooro Golf Club and the captain of the Uganda Golf team was a distant fourth with 293.

Cwinyaai was two strokes ahead of the US-based duo of Denis Asaba and the defending champion Ronald Otile.

Otile struggled for form on the final day, just like the opening day.

With a phenomenal 6 – under par 66 gross score registered on day three, Otile set a new course record.

Action will quickly shift to the 2019 Castle Lite Professional Golf Open next week where the paid ranks category will play for a total kitty of $50,000.

2019 Castle Lite Uganda Amateur Golf Open Final Leaderboard (Top 15):

1 – Daniel Nduva (Kenya) – 75, 70, 71, 70 (286)

2 – Simon Njogu Muthoni (Kenya) – 69, 75, 71, 72 (287)

3 – Samuel Chege Njoroge (Kenya) – 73, 72, 68, 75 (288)

4 – Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda) – 76, 73, 72, 72 (293)

T5 – Denis Asaba (Uganda) – 76, 75, 72, 72 (295)

T5 – Ronald Otile (Uganda) – 82, 68, 66, 79 (295)

7 – Khan Zubair (Kenya) – 75, 74, 75, 74 (298)

8 – Peter Rimui Mwangi (Kenya) – 71, 76, 76, 78 (301)

9 – Michael Kisia (Kenya) – 76, 75, 73, 79 (303)

T10 – Adel Balala (Kenya) – 79,76, 77, 72 (304)

T10 – David Spencer (USA) – 76, 76, 75, 77 (304)

T12 – Joseph Victor (Tanzania) – 75, 76, 74, 79 (304)

T12 – William Odera (Kenya) – 75, 73, 80, 76 (304)

14 – Isaac Makokoha (Uganda) – 74, 79, 77, 75 (305)

15 – Emmanuel Jakisa (Uganda) – 76,75,78,76 (305)