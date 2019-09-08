Busoga United 3-1 Bright Stars

Busoga United picked their first points of the season by winning 3-1 against Bright Stars at Njeru Technical Centre.

Joel Madondo, Ibrahim Mugulusi and Dan Sewava scored the goals for Abbey Kikomeko’s side before experienced defender Isaac Isinde put the ball in his own net for Bright Stars’ consolation.

Madondo scored inside the first minute before Mugulusi, a new signing from SC Villa doubled the lead before half time.

Ssewava put the score beyond the visitors with a late goal and just minutes before the final whistle, Isinde scored in his own net to give the visitors a consolation. Bright Stars just like Express and Police are the only teams yet to win a game this season