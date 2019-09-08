International Friendly Match:

Sunday, 8th September 2019

Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Moi International Stadium

Uganda Cranes interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru has confirmed the starting eleven to face Kenya Harambee Stars in the international friendly match at the Moi International Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday.

KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago commands the starting slot in the goal posts ahead of Joel Mutakubwa.

Paul Willa and Mustafa Kizza start at the right and left back roles respectively.

Timothy Denis Awany and John Revita are the two central defenders.

The midfield has Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga and William Luwagga Kizito.

Team skipper Emmanuel Arnold Okwi with the Allan entity of Okello and Kyambadde lead the surge for goals.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Timothy Awanyi, John Revita, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde, Allan Okello, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), William Luwagga Kizito