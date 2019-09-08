International Friendly Match

Kenya Harambee Stars 1-1 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes and Kenya Harambee Stars played to a one-all draw in an international friendly played at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday.

The Cranes captain on the day Emmanuel Arnold Okwi scored the opener in the 21st minute off William Luwagga Kizito’s well-set ball from the left.

Before Okwi’s goal, Uganda Cranes had a chance to open the scores but Allan Kyambadde was frustrated by goalkeeper Patrick Matasi from an acute angle.

Eight minutes into the second half, Kenya found the equalizer through Muguna.

On the hour mark, Okwi’s free-kick hit the defensive wall before Mustafa Kizza free-kick

Kenya too created scoring chances but the Ugandan backline was equal to the task.

Midfielder Khalid Aucho picked a knock in the 65th minute that kept him limping for the rest of the game

Two minutes later, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago reacted quicker off the line to collect a through ball as Michael Ogada Olunga threatened.

Kizza’s cross from the left intended for Okwi was too fast in yet another Uganda Cranes attack.

With 20 minutes to play, Aucho limped out for Muzamiru Mutyaba in Uganda’s change.

Kyambadde released Okello on the far right but the latter was physically pushed away.

Luwagga Kizito registered a shot off target with a quarter an hour of action before Kizza blasted over from close range moments later.

Lukwago easily picked up Olunga’s header off Ayub Timbe’s cross on the left as the minutes trickled down.

Muchiri was pulled out for Johanna with 10 minutes to play for team Kenya.

Lwanga headed out Paul Willa cross from the right-wing in Uganda’s other chance.

Abuya was introduced for Muguna in Kenya’s final change before Bright Anukani came in for Allan Okello.

Okwi curled the ball wide from the left side of the field inside the goal in virtually Uganda Cranes’ final chance on the evening.

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Timothy Awanyi, John Revita, Khalid Aucho (72’ Muzamiru Mutyaba), Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde, Allan Okello (83’ Bright Anukani), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), William Luwagga Kizito

Subs Not Used: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Halid Lwaliwa, Allan Kayiwa, Mustafa Mujjuzi

Kenya XI: Patrick Matasi (G.K), Erick Ouma, Joash Onyango, Samuel Olwande, Collins Agade, Michael Ogada Olunga, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Michael Kibwage, Ayub Timbe Masika, Eric Johana Omondi