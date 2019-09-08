Sunday September 8, 2019

Moi International stadium, Kasarani 4pm

Coach Abdallah Mubiru and his captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi target a competitive but entertaining game against Kenya Harambee Stars.

The two face off in an international friendly at Moi International stadium, Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

This is the first game for either senior side since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations were both nations featured although the Cranes performed slightly better.

“We are going to be competitive but secondly, we have an obligation to entertain our fans by playing good football,” said Mubiru.

“I know their threats, they are a good team but we are prepared and ready for a challenge,” added Mubiru.

Okwi who scored twice at the Africa Cup of Nations also echoed similar sentiments.

“Everyone in Africa respects Kenya and we know what they are capable of doing,” said Okwi.

“But we are not looking at their strength but also concentrating on our strength as Cranes and we are ready to play competitive football make sure it’s enjoyable.

Key Players

Michael Olunga, Joash Onyango and a couple of experienced players will be vital for the hosts while Okwi will be the man to lead the Cranes hunt for goals.