Express 0-2 Express

Pressure on coach George Ssimwogerere increased as visitors Onduparaka picked a routine 2-0 win over his side at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Gibson Andinho and Ceaser Okhuti were the heroes scoring in either half to pile more misery on the Red Eagles who have picked just a single point out of a possible nine this season.

Man of the Match Andinho broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a low shot from inside the area before Okhuti made the points safe with a header in the 56th minute.

The win takes the Caterpillars top of the log on goal difference but with six points while Express are third from the bottom with one point.

Onduparaka, who had no coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi on the bench will visit Busoga United in their next league game while Express visit Mbarara City.