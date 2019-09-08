Police 0-0 Mbarara City

No Abdallah Mubiru, no problem. John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda was in charge as Police picked their first point of the season in a goalless draw with much fancied Mbarara City.

Mubiru, just like Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is away in Nairobi with the Uganda Cranes leaving his second in command in charge.

The Cops were the better side over the 90 minutes at Mandela National stadium, Namboole but failed to break down a resilient Mbarara City side.

The two sides came into the game on the back of defeats – Mbarara City had lost 3-1 to SC Villa while Police were beaten 2-0 at home.

Despite the point, Police remain bottom of the log with -2 points while Mbarara City move up the log with four points.