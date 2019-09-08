Following a standoff between Proline, UPL and Fufa that resulted into the latter failing to turn up at home to SC Villa, the club risks being docked points and or even getting demoted.

Proline refused to honour their game citing having two players – Mustafa Mujjuzi and Bright Anukani on national duty and also forcing them to play during an international Fifa break.

Though their argument holds water in regards to the international break, they are wrong on the number of players on a national team that necessitate postponement of a match.

Article 19 of the Fufa Competitions Rules in regard to Status, Transfer and Registration of Players, section 26 states that;

If a club has three (3) or more players in the national team, the fixtures involving such a club may be called off three (3) days before and three (3) days after the national team engagement if it is to be played in Uganda maybe called off three (3) days before departure and three (3) days after return from engagement outside Uganda.

27) A club that has three (3) or more players with the national team may request in writing to continue with its fixtures without the player and the respective TOC shall allow the fixture

In addition, Article 24 that talks about Fixtures management and Fulfilment, section 4 states that

A club failing to turn up for any league/competition shall submit a written explanation to the TOC within forty eight hours from the date of the match.

5) If a club fails to submit a written explanation as provided for in Article 24 (5) above shall be demoted to the next immediate level.

8) If explanation is not accepted, the defaulting club shall be fined by TOC in addition;

9) Lose the match by forfeiture and shall be docked six points (6) and six (6) goals from the already accumulated or to be accumulated in the event the defaulting club is the home club.

Already this season, Police lost the game against Onduparaka after failure to honour the game and were docked three points and three goals.