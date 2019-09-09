The road map to the 5th edition of the annual Airtel FUFA Awards has been drawn by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Already underway is the nomination process for the proposed candidates.

This process will go on until the 30th September 2019 for the awards organized under the theme ‘Celebrating Uganda’s Finest Footballers’.

The awards will see notable and varied contributors to the game of football all over the country celebrated. The nomination process is limited to fans and technical experts that will include Club head coaches, team captains and Member Associations of FUFA. FUFA Statement

All nominations will be signed and submitted to the FUFA Awards Technical Committee.

In a system based on positional nomination, each technical expert has been given five slots, worth five, four, three, two and one in points to be allotted to each person nominated.

The five finalists are ranked based on points gathered during the nomination process.

The technical experts are provided with a simple one-page form on which they will fill in their five (5) nominees they deem to have performed best in the calendar year 2019.

The nomination process is underway and ends on Monday, September 30 at 11:59 p.m.

All technical experts have received the nomination forms.

Last year, Moses Waiswa was the overall male finest footballer whilst Ruth Aturo won the female gong.

Categories:

Category 1: Airtel – FUFA Male Player of the Year 2019:

This category is voted for by the Head Coaches and Captains of the 16 clubs playing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL). The coaches and Captains are required to nominate a list of five (5) players (in order of priority) based on their performance. Each coach and captain will fill in separate forms during the nomination process.

Category 2: Airtel – FUFA Female Player of the Year 2019:

This category is voted for by the Head Coaches and Captains of the 16 clubs playing in the FUFA Women Elite League (FWEL). The coaches and Captains are required to nominate a list of five (5) players (in order of priority) based on their performance. Each coach and captain will fill in separate forms during the nomination process.

Category 3: Airtel – FUFA Male Coach of the Year 2019:

This category is voted for by the members of the Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA). UFCA Executive is required to appoint ten (10) senior coaches that shall nominate a list of five (5) Coaches (in order of priority) from both SUPL and FBL based on their performance. UFCA generates a list of the appointed ten (10) senior Coaches and submits it to the FUFA Awards Technical Committee.

Category 4: Airtel – FUFA Women Football Coach of the Year 2019:

This category is voted for by the members of the Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA). UFCA Executive is required to appoint five (5) senior coaches in women football that shall nominate a list of five (5) Coaches (in order of priority) based on their performance in FUFA sanctioned competitions. UFCA generates a list of the appointed five (5) senior Coaches and submits it to the FUFA Awards Technical Committee.

Category 5: Airtel – FUFA Upcoming Talent Award 2019:

This category is voted for by the Head Coaches of the 16 clubs playing in the FUFA Juniors League (FJL). A Coach is required to nominate a list of five (5) players (in order of priority) based on their performance.

Category 6: Airtel – FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the Year 2019:

This category is voted for by the Head Coaches of the 16 clubs playing in the Uganda men’s Beach Soccer League. A coach is required to nominate a list of five (5) players (in order of priority) based on their performance.

Category 7: Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2019 (Male Category)

This category is voted for by the Uganda Football Players Association (UFPA). UFPA is required to nominate a list of eleven (11) players based on their performance. Players eligible for this category are those featuring in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League.

Category 8: Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2019 (Female Category)

This category is voted for by the Head Coaches of the 16 clubs playing in the FUFA Women Elite League (FWEL). A coach is required to nominate a list of eleven (11) players based on their performance.