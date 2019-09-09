The Sunday morning downpour washed out the relegation six-pointer at Kyambogo between Patidar and Kutchi Tigers. Both sides had to walk away with just a point not sufficient for either side in their quest for survival.

However, the Division 2 teams were able to play as home side Budo lost by 7 wickets to visitors ACC. The visitors made a good choice to bowl first as they managed to restrict the home side to just 119 all out. David Mwesigwa with 3/25 and Hassan Mpanuka 2/9 took matters into their hands with the ball to restrict Budo from posting a bigger total.

The chase didn’t last long as Jonathan Kiiza (37) showed no emotion for his relegation-threatened former side and he got a perfect partner in Robinson Turianwe (31). The seven-wicket win was wrapped up inside 15 overs. The loss for Budo compounds more miserable for them as they fight to stay in the top flight.

The other Division 2 game at the lakeside oval in Entebbe, second-placed Avengers survived a resilient Premier to win by just 29 runs.

The game reduced to 26 overs due to rain had Avengers batting first and scoring a tempting 153/7 in their 26 overs. Man of Match Calvin Watuwa knocked a team-high 65.

Premier failed to put up any decent partnerships in their chase as they could only manage 124 all out.

The win keeps Avengers in second place while Premier in sixth place, a position they are most likely to keep by the end of the season.