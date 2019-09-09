Uganda Cranes salvaged a draw away to Kenya Harambee Stars in a 1-1 draw at the Moi International stadium, Kasarani.

© Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe Uganda Cranes’ William Luwagga Kizito.

Emmanuel Okwi and Kenneth Muguna scored for Cranes and Harambee Stars in the first half and second half respectively but how did the Cranes players rate on the day?

Charles Lukwago 8.0: He made smart saves to deny the rampant Kenyan attackers especially after the break. A man of the match performance.

Paul Willa 5.0: A tough afternoon against arguably Kenya’s most talented winger Ayub Timbe but never gave up.

Mustafa Kizza 5.0: Should have pivoted better for the goal Muguna scored but overall, the display wasn’t bad.

Timothy Awany 5.0: Guilty for failure to stop in attack that resulted into the goal but had a decent game against the big Michael Olunga.

John Revita 6.5: Preffered ahead of Halid Lwaliwa but made his point with a strong and classy performance at the heart of the Cranes defence.

Khalid Aucho 6.0: Caught in possession a couple of times but showed his commitment to the cause with a solid midfield display before he came off injured for Mutyaba.

Taddeo Lwanga 6.5: Did not really stick to a rigid position, but still contributed in all areas including in the final third where he was at the end of two good crosses.

Luwagga Kizito 7.0: Had a very good evening on a ‘rare start’ for Cranes. Set up Okwi for the goal and always looked a threat in the final third.

Allan Kyambadde 6.0: Denied by the wood work and his pace troubled the Kenyans especially in the first half.

Allan Okello 5.0: Really struggled to make his mark against the Kenyans and he never saw enough of the ball although he had a couple of decent touches when in possession.

Emmanuel Okwi 7.0: Showed that he still has plenty left in the tank at this level of football with an impressive show at Kasarani. His goal was of the highest standard.

Substitutes

Muzamiru Mutyaba 6.0: Replaced injured Aucho and helped his side retain possession of the ball.

Bright Anukani 5.0: Showed some flashes of his promise in the final 10 minutes when he came on for Okello.