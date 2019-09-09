Tuesday September 10, 2019

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4pm

There will be no room for booboo for Express when they make a short trip to Luzira to face hosts Mbarara City on Tuesday.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Express FC players celebrate triumph over Mbarara City

Third from the bottom on the log, the Red Eagles have picked just one point out of a possible nine and failure to beat the Ankole Lions will call for disaster at Wankulukuku.

Without injured Emmanuel Baffoe and experienced custodian Mathias Muwanga, the new look six-time champions will hope Frank Ssenyondo, Frank Kalanda and skipper Disan Galiwango show up in fine form.

“The team will come good,” George Ssimwogerere remains confident. “Most are playing in the division for the first time and need time to become the players we want to see,” he adds.

But whether Mbarara City will give him time remains a mystery as they also seek a return to winning ways.

The Ankole Lions have not won since match day one when they walloped Proline 3-0 at Luzira.

Since then, they have drawn and lost to Police (0-0) and SC Villa (3-1) respectively.

Paul Mucureezi, Brian Aheebwa and Jude Ssemugabi have a task to unlock the visitors defence manned by the big Martin Kizza.

Key Stats: