IPSOS, a media and monitoring Services Company introduced their members of staff to the world of golf though Corporate Golf engagements, courtesy of Tusker Malt.

The staff engaging activity was dubbed “Bringing Golf Closer to you”.

There were many of the corporate researchers learning about golf through many miniature golf set ups right their place of work.

Over 120 staff and subordinates participated in the friendly putting and chipping competitions after a long day’s work.

There have been two professionals at each of the corporate golf games to show the uninitiated employees the ropes to learning the sport.

Allen Nakalembe, Ian Niwamanya and Bernard Mutai took home the big win on the evening for best at chipping, walking away with branded goodies.

Other winners were Generous Tinyambaze, Edmund Kajura and Joseph Ddamulira.

Carolyne Wanyonyi, the Media Manager at IPSOS stated that the staff get together had managed to bring her team and colleagues a lot closer together than before and revealed earlier during the week that morale of the employees had positively boosted ever since the golf engagements.

The golf staff engagement exercises brought an exciting opportunity for many of our members to understand our clients better especially with Tusker Malt being one of them. We all left knowing a little more about golf as well as practically playing the sport Carolyne Wanyonyi, IPSOS Media Manager

The staff engagements have been traversing different corporate offices around Kampala like Mestil Hotel, Stanbic Bank, New Vision and Metropolitan while giving many the ultimate golf experience.

Such golf engagements are an attempt to demystify the general status quo belief that assumes golf is meant for many of the rich, elite and pompous lifestyles and have others join the sport with the hope of learning as much as they can to continue into the official golf tournaments offered around the country.