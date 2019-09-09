Matchday Three of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League was played over the weekend but only five of the eight games took place.

KCCA FC and Vipers SC games were postponed due to having players on the national team that had a friendly game against Kenya on Sunday while the game between Proline FC and SC Villa was not played with the former insisting it was an international break.

Nevertheless, I chose the best performers from the rest of the five games that were played.

Goalkeeper: Hillary Jomi (Police FC)

Played his first game at Police FC since joining them from Nyamityobora FC and managed to keep a clean sheet. Davis Mutebi who is the first choice was relegated to the bench.

This was the first clean sheet for Police FC in their last 16 games. The last time the Cops kept a clean sheet was on 9th February in their 1-0 win against Ndejje University.

Right-back: Geriga Atendele (Onduparaka FC)

A close contest between Atendele and Douglas Muganga of Busoga United FC on who takes the right-back slot because they both were impressive.

Muganga was named man of the match as Busoga United FC defeated Bright Stars FC 3-1 but I will settle for Atendele to feature in my line up for matchday three.

He made the assist for Caesar Okhuti to score the second goal as Onduparaka FC overcame Express FC.

Left-back: Simon Namwanja (Wakiso Giants FC)

There is no doubt about his ability to run the left wing balancing both on the offensive and defensive ends.

On top of keeping Godfrey Lwesibawa in his pocket, Namwanja spared time to move upfront whenever the Purple Sharks attacked always offering support to Viane Ssekajugo.

Centre back: Richard Ayiko (Onduparaka FC)

His partnership with Rashid Muhammad kept Express FC forwards at bay with Ayiko standing out.

He gets ahead of Kyetume’s Bernard Tahomera who also had a good performance against URA FC in the barren draw on Friday.

Centre back: Ibrahim Kiyemba (Wakiso Giants FC)

He had a good display against Tooro United FC always clearing the mess whenever his centre back partner Fahad Kawooya put his foot wrong.

Kiyemba, on loan from Vipers SC, in addition, provided cover to the right whenever right back Muwadda Kateregga was beaten.

Defensive midfield: Isaac Kirabira (Kyetume FC)

URA FC has a good midfield with Shafik Kagimu, Said Kyeyune and Hassan Kalega among others and it is not easy to dominate proceedings with such a midfield.

However, Kirabira put up a man of the match performance combining well with Julius Lule in the middle to deny URA FC midfielders.

Right Wing: Ivan Wani (Busoga United FC)

Returning to Busoga United FC after failing to make the cut at Maroons FC could have been the best decision for Ivan Wani.

A good performance against KCCA FC despite Busoga United FC losing that game and another fine display from the South Sudanese winger gets him into my best team to matchday three.

A left footed winger who always cuts from the right flank was industrious against Bright Stars FC guiding the team to their first win this season.

Central midfield: Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants FC)

In my opinion, Lawrence Bukenya was the man of the match against Tooro United because of his command in the midfield.

He was nearly perfect in his passing, ignited the attacks for the Purple Sharks and combined well with Tom Masiko and Hakim Ssenkumba to dominate proceedings in the midfield.

He appears in my line-up for the second time having featured in matchday two best team after a good show against URA FC on his debut.

Forward: Gibson Adinho (Onduparaka FC)

Named man of the match as Onduparaka FC defeated Express FC and also got onto the score sheet. He was industrious throughout and kept Express FC defence on tenterhooks.

Adinho, Okhuti, Gadaffi Wahab and Vitalis Tabu all looked lively for the Caterpillars on Saturday.

Forward: Gadaffi Wahab (Onduparaka FC)

A player whose career has been dented with recurring injuries but whenever Wahab is fit to play, he always proves his worth.

He was in good shape against Express FC providing the link between Onduparaka’s midfield and the forwards being the think tank for the team.

Forward: Joel Madondo (Busoga United FC)

This season, Joel Madondo has been deployed as a number ten playing behind Dan Ssewava as the main striker for Busoga United which I think takes a lot from him.

However, he opened the scores against Bright Stars FC in the fastest goal this season. This gave Busoga United momentum as they went ahead to secure their first win this season.

Coach: Abbey Kikomeko (Busoga United FC)

Honourable Mentions: Douglas Muganga (Busoga United FC), Rashid Okocha (Onduparaka FC), Julius Lule (Kyeume FC), Samuel Kayongo (Police FC), Benard Tahomera (Kyetume FC), Vitalis Tabu (Onduparaka FC)