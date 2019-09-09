Football Intermediaries Course:

  • Tuesday, 10th – Wednesday 11th September 2019
  • Jevine Hotel, Rubaga

Veteran marketer Alice Namatovu and businessman Hakim Kasirye are among the over 50 people registered for the football intermediaries (football agents) course.

Namatovu is currently the head of marketing and sales at BBS Terefaina having previously served as a sports journalist at the state owned UBC TV.

There are only two female personalities (the other is Mariam Nantale) registered for this course among the 52 entrants.

Kasirye is a self-styled businessman but remains familiar face in the football spheres since he is among the KCCA FC fans leaders.

It is a big opportunity to serve the beautiful game as a players’ intermediary. i am humbled for the course which will further equip us with more skills and knowledge in our line of duty

Alice Namatovu, aspiring football intermediary
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Alice Namatovu

For starters, Namatovu brokered the transfer of strikers Denis Mwemezi from a virtually unknown entity of Ssese in the Airtel sponsored Masaza cup to Vipers Sports Club.

She is also the agent to a couple of many players as Jibril Nsimbe of Ssingo Ssaza.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Hakim Kasirye

“This is a big opportunity to learn and apply what intermediaries are supposed to do professionally in our line of duty. I am humbled by FUFA for this opportunity” Kasirye who has engineered moves for several players to a number of clubs in the Star Times Uganda Premier League attests.

Others:

Some other notable personalities include; Bobkins Kibirige, another marketing guru, journalists Brian “Jajja” Masembe (Bukedde TV), Francisco Bwambale (BBS TV and Record FM) as well as a former footballer Nseyeya Hadadi.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports L-R: Abdu Lumala, Bobkins Kibirige and Isaac Muleme at 2019 AFCON in Egypt

Others are the tried and tested Geofrey Solo Kayemba, Tushar Rupareria, Shaban Odoa, Kenneth Mugume, Patrick Jove Ogua, Elijah Kayemba, Emmanuel Anguzu, Richard Kyambadde among others.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Geofrey Solo Kayemba (middle) with one of his client Aucho Khalid

The long -awaited capacity building programme for the football intermediaries (football agents) will start on Tuesday, 10th September at Jevine Hotel in Rubaga (8 am to 5 pm).

This two day arrangement will climax on Wednesday, 11th September 2019 at Jevine Hotel in Rubaga.

The football intermediaries’ course is aimed at equipping the future Intermediaries with knowledge on the business before they apply for the practicing licenses.

Football intermediaries are the bridge between clubs and the players.

Seldom, they also go an extra mile to provide material support to their clients as well as advise here and there.

Registered People for FUFA Intermediaries Course:

  1. Alice Namatovu
  2. Bobkins Kibirige
  3. Brian “Jajja” Masembe
  4. Hakim Kasirye
  5. Francisco Bwambale
  6. Nseyeya Hadadi
  7. Mariam Nantale
  8. Shaban Odoa
  9. Kenneth Mugume
  10. Patrick Jove Ogua
  11. Elijah Kayemba
  12. Emmanuel Anguzu
  13. Richard Kyambadde
  14. Stephenson Musoke
  15. Francis Tumwesigye
  16. Joshua Mayanja
  17. Ali Kabajja
  18. Ashraf Ssekimpi
  19. Mulindwa Ndaula
  20. Fozzi Taibu Bubbi
  21. Noel Etyang
  22. Geoffrey Sekabira
  23. Umar Ali Ahmed
  24. Muhamed Kanakulya
  25. Muhamadi Wakaabu
  26. Geofrey Kakembo
  27. Rashid Haruna
  28. Bashir Ahmed Lumala
  29. Denis Namanya
  30. Ben Bineen
  31. Johasan Tibatiina
  32. Yona Katekwa
  33. James Mwere
  34. Anthony Akera
  35. James Ocogo
  36. Oscar Steven Isaac Onder
  37. Solomon Mulihebwa
  38. Kamadi Musoli
  39. Edmond Kintu
  40. Eric Daniel Arinaitwe
  41. Timothy Mugenyi
  42. Ronald Ssentongo
  43. Herbert Angula
  44. Venansion Asiimwe
  45. Muhammad Mutesasira
  46. Yusuf Ssemujju
  47. Lameck Muganwa
  48. Sula Kato
  49. Jamal Osmas Mukisa
  50. Martin Juuko

Existing intermediaries

  • Geofrey Solo Kayemba
  • Tushar Ruparelia

