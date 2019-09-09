Football Intermediaries Course:

Tuesday, 10 th – Wednesday 11 th September 2019

– Wednesday 11 September 2019 Jevine Hotel, Rubaga

Veteran marketer Alice Namatovu and businessman Hakim Kasirye are among the over 50 people registered for the football intermediaries (football agents) course.

Namatovu is currently the head of marketing and sales at BBS Terefaina having previously served as a sports journalist at the state owned UBC TV.

There are only two female personalities (the other is Mariam Nantale) registered for this course among the 52 entrants.

Kasirye is a self-styled businessman but remains familiar face in the football spheres since he is among the KCCA FC fans leaders.

It is a big opportunity to serve the beautiful game as a players’ intermediary. i am humbled for the course which will further equip us with more skills and knowledge in our line of duty Alice Namatovu, aspiring football intermediary

For starters, Namatovu brokered the transfer of strikers Denis Mwemezi from a virtually unknown entity of Ssese in the Airtel sponsored Masaza cup to Vipers Sports Club.

She is also the agent to a couple of many players as Jibril Nsimbe of Ssingo Ssaza.

“This is a big opportunity to learn and apply what intermediaries are supposed to do professionally in our line of duty. I am humbled by FUFA for this opportunity” Kasirye who has engineered moves for several players to a number of clubs in the Star Times Uganda Premier League attests.

Others:

Some other notable personalities include; Bobkins Kibirige, another marketing guru, journalists Brian “Jajja” Masembe (Bukedde TV), Francisco Bwambale (BBS TV and Record FM) as well as a former footballer Nseyeya Hadadi.

Others are the tried and tested Geofrey Solo Kayemba, Tushar Rupareria, Shaban Odoa, Kenneth Mugume, Patrick Jove Ogua, Elijah Kayemba, Emmanuel Anguzu, Richard Kyambadde among others.

The long -awaited capacity building programme for the football intermediaries (football agents) will start on Tuesday, 10th September at Jevine Hotel in Rubaga (8 am to 5 pm).

This two day arrangement will climax on Wednesday, 11th September 2019 at Jevine Hotel in Rubaga.

The football intermediaries’ course is aimed at equipping the future Intermediaries with knowledge on the business before they apply for the practicing licenses.

Football intermediaries are the bridge between clubs and the players.

Seldom, they also go an extra mile to provide material support to their clients as well as advise here and there.

Registered People for FUFA Intermediaries Course:

Alice Namatovu Bobkins Kibirige Brian “Jajja” Masembe Hakim Kasirye Francisco Bwambale Nseyeya Hadadi Mariam Nantale Shaban Odoa Kenneth Mugume Patrick Jove Ogua Elijah Kayemba Emmanuel Anguzu Richard Kyambadde Stephenson Musoke Francis Tumwesigye Joshua Mayanja Ali Kabajja Ashraf Ssekimpi Mulindwa Ndaula Fozzi Taibu Bubbi Noel Etyang Geoffrey Sekabira Umar Ali Ahmed Muhamed Kanakulya Muhamadi Wakaabu Geofrey Kakembo Rashid Haruna Bashir Ahmed Lumala Denis Namanya Ben Bineen Johasan Tibatiina Yona Katekwa James Mwere Anthony Akera James Ocogo Oscar Steven Isaac Onder Solomon Mulihebwa Kamadi Musoli Edmond Kintu Eric Daniel Arinaitwe Timothy Mugenyi Ronald Ssentongo Herbert Angula Venansion Asiimwe Muhammad Mutesasira Yusuf Ssemujju Lameck Muganwa Sula Kato Jamal Osmas Mukisa Martin Juuko

