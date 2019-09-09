Tuesday September 10, 2019

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4.30pm

Police FC visit record league champions SC Villa at Namboole buoyed by the return of their coach Abdallah Mubiru on the bench.

The tactician missed the goalless draw at home to Mbarara City on Saturday while on national duty with the Uganda Cranes in Nairobi where they played against Kenya.

Bottom of the table Cops are seeking their first maximum points this season and with three points docked, only a win will see them gain at least a point on the table.

Striker Hood Kaweesa could make his second debut for the club after re-joining the side on a two year deal last week but the hope will be in Ben Ocen, Timothy Oyamo and Mubarak Nsubuga to unlock the Jogoos defence.

SC Villa come into the game in fine form after dispatching Mbarara City and could be in a better position on the log with sources they will be awarded the unhonoured match against Proline who failed to show up at their home.

Edward Kaziba’s charges will hope striker Bashir Mutanda breaks the season duck but still in Ambrose Kirya, Derrick Ndahiro and Emmanuel Kalyowa among others, they have the players to destabilize the visitors.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a one-all draw at the same venue.

Key Stats