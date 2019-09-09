Abdallah Mubiru was impressed with how his charges played in a 1-1 draw with Kenya.

Emmanuel Okwi put the Cranes in the first half lead at Moi International stadium, Kasarani before Kenneth Muguna drew the Harambee Stars level after the break.

“It was a very entertaining game and I’m sure the fans enjoyed it,” Mubiru said as quoted by the Daily Nation. “I had a couple of new players and I am impressed with their performance,” he added.

“They did well against a very good side and we will now work on improving from this to get better.

Mubiru offered senior debuts to a number of players including the highly rated Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita and Allan Okello among others and they were competitive on the day.

It was a game of two halves as Uganda dominated the first half before Kenya engaged high gear in the second.

“We took time to settle into the match while Uganda were in it from the onset,” admitted Francis Kimanzi, the Kenya coach.

“I’m happy with the performance and we will work on improving on this with two more friendlies next month. After that I believe we will be ready to face Egypt,” he added.