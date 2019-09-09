The 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season enters matchday four with five games lined up for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Uganda’s representatives in CAF club engagements that are KCCA FC (Champions League) and Proline FC (Confederation Cup) will not be in action while the game between Onduparaka FC and Vipers SC which was slated for Wednesday was postponed to a later date.

Besides that, the rest of the games will be played and match officials for the five games have been named. They are as listed below;

Matchday Four Appointments

Tuesday, 10th September 2019: Mbarara City FC Vs Express FC – Maroons stadium, Luzira

Centre referee – Mashood Ssali

First assistant – Okello Lee

Second assistant – Emmanuel Okudra

Fourth Official – John Bosco Kalibbala

Referees’ Assessor- Samuel Egesa

Tuesday, 10th September 2019: Tooro United FC vs Maroons FC – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankuluku

Centre referee – Muhammad Nasser K

First assistant – Hakim Mulindwa

Second assistant – Lydia Nantabo Wanyama

Fourth Official – Emmanuel Kiwewa

Referees’ Assessor- Khalifan Kanakulya

Tuesday, 10th September 2019: SC Villa Vs Police FC – Mandela National Stadium

Centre referee – Alex Muhabi

First assistant – Issa Masembe

Second assistant – Robson Atusinguza

Fourth Official – Shamira Nabadda

Referees’ Assessor- Amin Bbosa Nkono

Wednesday, 11th September 2019: BUL FC vs Busoga United FC- FUFA Technical Centre Njeru

Centre referee – William Wilberforce Oloya

First assistant – Mark Ssonko

Second assistant – Marex Nakitto Nkumbi

Fourth Official – George Olemu

Referees’ Assessor- Dennis Batte

Wednesday, 11th September 2019: Bright Stars FC vs Wakiso Giants FC- Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku