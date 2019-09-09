The 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season enters matchday four with five games lined up for Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Uganda’s representatives in CAF club engagements that are KCCA FC (Champions League) and Proline FC (Confederation Cup) will not be in action while the game between Onduparaka FC and Vipers SC which was slated for Wednesday was postponed to a later date.
Besides that, the rest of the games will be played and match officials for the five games have been named. They are as listed below;
Matchday Four Appointments
Tuesday, 10th September 2019: Mbarara City FC Vs Express FC – Maroons stadium, Luzira
- Centre referee – Mashood Ssali
- First assistant – Okello Lee
- Second assistant – Emmanuel Okudra
- Fourth Official – John Bosco Kalibbala
- Referees’ Assessor- Samuel Egesa
Tuesday, 10th September 2019: Tooro United FC vs Maroons FC – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankuluku
- Centre referee – Muhammad Nasser K
- First assistant – Hakim Mulindwa
- Second assistant – Lydia Nantabo Wanyama
- Fourth Official – Emmanuel Kiwewa
- Referees’ Assessor- Khalifan Kanakulya
Tuesday, 10th September 2019: SC Villa Vs Police FC – Mandela National Stadium
- Centre referee – Alex Muhabi
- First assistant – Issa Masembe
- Second assistant – Robson Atusinguza
- Fourth Official – Shamira Nabadda
- Referees’ Assessor- Amin Bbosa Nkono
Wednesday, 11th September 2019: BUL FC vs Busoga United FC- FUFA Technical Centre Njeru
- Centre referee – William Wilberforce Oloya
- First assistant – Mark Ssonko
- Second assistant – Marex Nakitto Nkumbi
- Fourth Official – George Olemu
- Referees’ Assessor- Dennis Batte
Wednesday, 11th September 2019: Bright Stars FC vs Wakiso Giants FC- Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
- Centre referee – Ronald Madanda
- First assistant – Musa Ngobi Balikoowa
- Second assistant – Musitapha Mafumu
- Fourth Official – Lucky Kasalirwe
- Referees’ Assessor- Edward Ssemwogerere