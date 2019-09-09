2019 Tapin – UYFA U-15 Championship:

The 2019 Tapin-Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) U-15 championship successfully climaxed on Sunday at Kako Secondary School.

Sparta 09 Academy won the overall championship, overcoming Alfa Soccer Academy in the well contested final.

Alfred Ssebunya scored the priceless goal during the final.

In the third place play-off match, Kampala Junior Team (KJT) piped Mbarara Sports Academy 1-0 with Abasi Kyeyune on target.

A total of 26 teams qualified from the different parts of the country.

Action between Sparta 09 and Alfa Sports Academy in the finals

Kampala Junior Team’s Abasi Kyeyune was named the most valuable player of the tournament.

Alfa Soccer Academy striker Erickson Katende was top scorer with nine goals.

Richard Tebele of Sparta 09 Academy was named the best goalkeeper.

Kasese Airfield Academy took home the fair play award.

The exceling teams and individual players were given different accolades during the official prize giving ceremony also graced by the FUFA second vice president Darius Mugoye, FUFA Executive member Chris Kalibala, the Federation Football development officer Ali Mwebe, Bashir Mutyaba (FUFA Youth football officer), FUFA Youth football delegates among other officials.

Mansor Kabugo hands over the documents to FUFA Football Development Officer, Ali Mwebe (second from right)

Greater Masaka Sub-Region hosted this year’s event at Kako Secondary School.

The 2020 edition will be hosted by Eastern region in a district yet to be confirmed.

This annual event was organized by the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) in full support of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and the anchor sponsors Tapin – Mobile Solutions.

It has been a great honour to work with the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA). We are looking forward to see that more talents are nurtured. We are set to work with you in future. Linus Wamanya, Tapin Mobile Solutions VP Business Development Manager Africa

It was a great championship organized and I thank all the participating teams, FUFA our mother body and the sponsors (Tapin Mobile Solutions). We shall continue with more programmes to develop raw talents from the grassroots John Bosco Matisko, UYFA official

Other Results:

Semi-finals:

Alfa Soccer Academy 3-0 Mbarara Sports Academy

Mbarara Sports Academy Sparta 09 (5) 0-0 (4) KJT

Quarter finals:

Alfa Soccer Academy 1-0 Kasese Airfield

Kasese Airfield Sparta 09 (5) 0-0 (4) Rays of Grace Academy

Rays of Grace Academy Mbarara Sports Academy 3-2 Streamline Soccer Academy

Streamline Soccer Academy Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 1-0 Five Stars Soccer Academy

Round of 16:

Rays of Grace Academy 3-1 Lugazi Soccer Academy

Lugazi Soccer Academy Five Stars Soccer Academy 1-0 Confident Masters

Confident Masters Alfa Soccer Academy 1-0 Bright Valley Soccer Academy

Bright Valley Soccer Academy Mbarara Sports Academy 1-0 KAFA Foundation

KAFA Foundation Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 2-1 Mityana Soccer Academy

Mityana Soccer Academy Kasese Airfield 4-0 Youth Path Soccer Academy

Youth Path Soccer Academy Sparta 09 (7) 0-0 (6) Bukomansimbi

Bukomansimbi Streamline 2-0 Kampala Galaxy

Day 1 Scores:

Five Stars Soccer Academy 1-0 Namasuba Juventus

Mbarara Sports Academy 1-1 Kasese Air Field

Kasese Bronken 0-1 Lugazi Soccer Academy

Akadot Soccer Academy 1-1 KAYDA Soccer Academy

Alfa Soccer Academy 5-0 Basa Soccer Academy

Youth Path Soccer Academy 2-0 Soccer For Life

Confident Soccer Academy 1-0 Bukomansimbi Soccer Academy

KAFA Foundation 2-0 Kitenga Soccer Academy

Ray Of Grace 2-0 Kampala Galaxy

Bright Valley 0-0 Sky Sports Soccer Academy

Devine Soccer Academy 0-2 Mityana Soccer Academy

Day 2 Scores:

Alfa Soccer Academy 2-0 Talents Sports Academy

Five Stars Soccer Academy 2-1 Akadot Soccer Academy

Namasuba Juventus 0-1 KAYDA Soccer Academy

Namasuba Juventus 0-0 Mbarara Sports Academy

Kasese Airfeild 3-0 Akadot Soccer Academy

Sparta 4-1 Kasese Air Field

Kampala Galaxy 0-2 Mityana Soccer Academy

Talents Sports Academy 0-0 Devine Soccer Academy

Five Stars Soccer Academy 1-1 Mbarara Sports Academy

Kampala Junior Team 1-0 Streamline

Rays of Grace Academy 5-0 Basa Soccer Academy

Kampala Galaxy 0-2 Devine Soccer Academy

Mityana Soccer Academy 4-0 Basa Soccer Academy

Sparta 5-0 Akadot Soccer Academy

KAYDA Soccer Academy 1-2 Sparta

Confident Masters 0-1 Kitenga Soccer Academy

KAFA Foundation 2-1 Soccer For Life

Alfa Soccer Academy 1-1 Rays of Grace Academy

Bukomansimbi 1-1 KAFA Foundation

Youth Path Soccer Academy 0-2 Bukomansimbi Soccer Academy

Soccer For Life 1-3 Confident Masters

Mityana Soccer Academy 3-0 Talents Sports Academy

All Winners:

2019: Sparta 09

2018: Rays of Grace Academy

2017: Not Held

2016: Destiny Lira

2015: Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

2014: Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

The winning team (Sparta 09 Academy) receive their main trophy