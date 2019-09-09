2019 Tapin – UYFA U-15 Championship:
- Finals: Sparta 09 1-0 Alfa Soccer Academy
- 3rd Place play-off: Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 1-0 Mbarara Sports Academy
The 2019 Tapin-Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) U-15 championship successfully climaxed on Sunday at Kako Secondary School.
Sparta 09 Academy won the overall championship, overcoming Alfa Soccer Academy in the well contested final.
Alfred Ssebunya scored the priceless goal during the final.
In the third place play-off match, Kampala Junior Team (KJT) piped Mbarara Sports Academy 1-0 with Abasi Kyeyune on target.
A total of 26 teams qualified from the different parts of the country.
Individual winners:
Kampala Junior Team’s Abasi Kyeyune was named the most valuable player of the tournament.
Alfa Soccer Academy striker Erickson Katende was top scorer with nine goals.
Richard Tebele of Sparta 09 Academy was named the best goalkeeper.
Kasese Airfield Academy took home the fair play award.
The exceling teams and individual players were given different accolades during the official prize giving ceremony also graced by the FUFA second vice president Darius Mugoye, FUFA Executive member Chris Kalibala, the Federation Football development officer Ali Mwebe, Bashir Mutyaba (FUFA Youth football officer), FUFA Youth football delegates among other officials.
Greater Masaka Sub-Region hosted this year’s event at Kako Secondary School.
The 2020 edition will be hosted by Eastern region in a district yet to be confirmed.
This annual event was organized by the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) in full support of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and the anchor sponsors Tapin – Mobile Solutions.
It has been a great honour to work with the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA). We are looking forward to see that more talents are nurtured. We are set to work with you in future.Linus Wamanya, Tapin Mobile Solutions VP Business Development Manager Africa
It was a great championship organized and I thank all the participating teams, FUFA our mother body and the sponsors (Tapin Mobile Solutions). We shall continue with more programmes to develop raw talents from the grassrootsJohn Bosco Matisko, UYFA official
Other Results:
Semi-finals:
- Alfa Soccer Academy 3-0 Mbarara Sports Academy
- Sparta 09 (5) 0-0 (4) KJT
Quarter finals:
- Alfa Soccer Academy 1-0 Kasese Airfield
- Sparta 09 (5) 0-0 (4) Rays of Grace Academy
- Mbarara Sports Academy 3-2 Streamline Soccer Academy
- Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 1-0 Five Stars Soccer Academy
Round of 16:
- Rays of Grace Academy 3-1 Lugazi Soccer Academy
- Five Stars Soccer Academy 1-0 Confident Masters
- Alfa Soccer Academy 1-0 Bright Valley Soccer Academy
- Mbarara Sports Academy 1-0 KAFA Foundation
- Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 2-1 Mityana Soccer Academy
- Kasese Airfield 4-0 Youth Path Soccer Academy
- Sparta 09 (7) 0-0 (6) Bukomansimbi
- Streamline 2-0 Kampala Galaxy
Day 1 Scores:
- Five Stars Soccer Academy 1-0 Namasuba Juventus
- Mbarara Sports Academy 1-1 Kasese Air Field
- Kasese Bronken 0-1 Lugazi Soccer Academy
- Akadot Soccer Academy 1-1 KAYDA Soccer Academy
- Alfa Soccer Academy 5-0 Basa Soccer Academy
- Youth Path Soccer Academy 2-0 Soccer For Life
- Confident Soccer Academy 1-0 Bukomansimbi Soccer Academy
- KAFA Foundation 2-0 Kitenga Soccer Academy
- Ray Of Grace 2-0 Kampala Galaxy
- Bright Valley 0-0 Sky Sports Soccer Academy
- Devine Soccer Academy 0-2 Mityana Soccer Academy
Day 2 Scores:
- Alfa Soccer Academy 2-0 Talents Sports Academy
- Five Stars Soccer Academy 2-1 Akadot Soccer Academy
- Namasuba Juventus 0-1 KAYDA Soccer Academy
- Namasuba Juventus 0-0 Mbarara Sports Academy
- Kasese Airfeild 3-0 Akadot Soccer Academy
- Sparta 4-1 Kasese Air Field
- Kampala Galaxy 0-2 Mityana Soccer Academy
- Talents Sports Academy 0-0 Devine Soccer Academy
- Five Stars Soccer Academy 1-1 Mbarara Sports Academy
- Kampala Junior Team 1-0 Streamline
- Rays of Grace Academy 5-0 Basa Soccer Academy
- Kampala Galaxy 0-2 Devine Soccer Academy
- Mityana Soccer Academy 4-0 Basa Soccer Academy
- Sparta 5-0 Akadot Soccer Academy
- KAYDA Soccer Academy 1-2 Sparta
- Confident Masters 0-1 Kitenga Soccer Academy
- KAFA Foundation 2-1 Soccer For Life
- Alfa Soccer Academy 1-1 Rays of Grace Academy
- Bukomansimbi 1-1 KAFA Foundation
- Youth Path Soccer Academy 0-2 Bukomansimbi Soccer Academy
- Soccer For Life 1-3 Confident Masters
- Mityana Soccer Academy 3-0 Talents Sports Academy
All Winners:
- 2019: Sparta 09
- 2018: Rays of Grace Academy
- 2017: Not Held
- 2016: Destiny Lira
- 2015: Kampala Junior Team (KJT)
- 2014: Kampala Junior Team (KJT)