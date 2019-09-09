Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga was on Sunday, 8th September 2019 officially unveiled by Iraqi top flight out-fit, Erbil Sports Club.

The dread-locked left footed player has been a free agent since parting ways with South African PSL side Cape Town City.

The former Sports Club Victoria University player who also had different stints at Tusker and AFC Leopards in Kenya before returning to play for KCCA in Uganda, was officially unveiled on Sunday after penning a short term deal.

Kateregga also had a short spell at PSL side, Maritzburg United where he was loaned from Cape Town City.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga

Since returning from the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt, Kateregga has been executing personal training drills and was last seen at Nelson Mandela National Stadium last Monday.

Ebril Sports Club Allan Kateregga (far right) during the official unveiling ceremony at Ebril Sports Club

Ebril Sports Club Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga (middle) being unveiled at Ebril Sports Club

About Ebril Sports Club:

Ebril Sports Club features in the Iraqi Premier League. It owes its founding date to 3rd November 1969. They host their home games at the 20,000 seater Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil city.

During the previous 2018 – 2019 season, they finished 11th out of 20 clubs with 48 points (38 games).

Ebril Sports Club has had familiar faces from Uganda after towering defender Ivan Bukenya and left winger Sula “Malouda” Matovu had spells during the 2011-13 and 2012-13 seasons respectively.