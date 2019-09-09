The Uganda U17 Women’s national team kicked off preparations for the forthcoming COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship by entering residential camp at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Sunday.

A provisional squad of 30 players under the stewardship of head coach Ayub Khalifa reported to Njeru on Sunday where they will spend the next ten days before departing for Mauritius where the tournament will be held from 20th– 29th September 2019.

Khalifa, who is also the coach of four time FUFA Women Elite League winners Kawempe Muslim Ladies, believes the camp will help the team gel together.

“It is important for us to have the girls in one place because the ten days we will be in camp are important in team bonding and making sure the players get to know each other.”

Besides Juliet Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjemba who already have caps on the senior national team (Crested Cranes), the rest are getting their maiden national team calls with majority of the pool spotted from East Africa Secondary Schools championship and the just concluded Airtel Rising Stars tournament.

The team will have two friendly games on Wednesday and Sunday against opponents yet to be named by FUFA before the team is trimmed to a final list of 20 players.

Uganda is in group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Comoros and Zambia while group B has South Africa, Madagascar, Seychelles and Botswana.

Group A

Mauritius

Comoros

Zambia

Uganda

Group B

South Africa

Botswana

Seychelles

Madagascar

Uganda’s Fixtures

20 th September 2019 – Uganda vs Zambia

20th September 2019 – Uganda vs Zambia

22nd September 2019 – Uganda vs Mauritius
24th September 2019 – Comoros vs Uganda

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Nyayenga Daphine (Uganda Martyrs High Scool Lubaga), Nyamita Zulaika (Pride College), Namusisi Joan (Mukono High), Nasasira Gift (Gadhafi Integrated) and Kamuli Cecila (King of Kings).

Defenders: Akadinda Gilian (Olila High School), Kabarwani Cissy (King of Kings), Nangozi Maureen (Mukono High School), Lwetuso Regina (Taggy High School), Abba Immaculate (Gadhafi Integrated), Atwiine Precious (Upper Hill College), and Namuddu Aisha (Sheema Girls).

Midfielders: Nakacwa Kevin (Uganda Martyrs High Scool Lubaga), Nakachwa Samalie (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyinagahirwa Shakira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Kunuhira Margret (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyakato Ruth (King of Kings), Babirye Sarah (Kayindu SS), Abiyo Racheal (Olila High School), and Komuntale Sumayah (King of Kings).

Forwards: Nalukenge Juliet (Kawempe Muslim SS), Najjemba Fauzia (Mukono High), Nakiyingi Sophie (Gadhafi Integrated), Nagadya Catherine (Katuuso Community SS), Nandede Zainah (Amus College), Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy High School), Nadunga Bira (Olila High School), Nandago Hadijah (Kawempe Muslim SS), Chandia Lillian (Alele SS) and Adokole Esther (Amus College).