Games between BUL FC and Busoga United FC (formerly Kirinya-Jinja SS) have never come easy in all the six times the two teams have faced off in the top tier league.

The rivalry exhibited both on and off the pitch has made the JINJA DERBY arguably the most anticipated derby in Ugandan football surpassing the long-standing Kampala derby between traditional giants SC Villa and Express FC.

Perhaps it is reminiscent of the old Jinja derby between Nile FC and Nytil in the 80s and 90s.

There is a big rivalry between two schools in Jinja that is Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) and Jinja SS and the majority of the fans have been divided on this ground.

Busoga United FC having its roots from Jinja SS, the old boys and girls have no choice but support the team while those that have gone through JIPRA always identify with BUL FC.

In recent encounters, there have been reports of sorcery and witchcraft with either side accusing the other of indulging in such acts.

A couple of players have featured in this derby on either side notable among those is diminutive midfielder James Otim who is most remembered for his stunning volley in the one-all draw last year.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita looks at the last six league games between Busoga United FC and BUL FC ahead of their meeting on Wednesday

27th September 2016 | Busoga United FC 0-0 BUL FC – Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe

This was the first meeting between the two sides in the top tier league after Busoga United FC had won promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

The game played at Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe on the outskirts of Jinja town lived up to the billing with a good turn up of fans.

Being a derby, the game turned physical and BUL FC midfielder Godfrey Buni had to be rushed to hospital after nasty landing on his head that left him profusely bleeding.

There was no winner at the end of the day as both side settled for a barren draw in the first meeting that was officiated by Aisha Ssemamabo.

How the teams lined up

Busoga United Starting XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Allan Drajua, Julius Debbo, Livingstone Mulondo, Mike Kawooya, George Kasonko, Godfrey Akol, Anthony Mayanja, Ibrahim Kazindula, Joel Madondo, James Otim

BUL FC Starting XI: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Umar Mukobe, Hakim Magombe, Joseph Mukisa, Derrick Walulya, Yunus Sibira, Titus Lubega, Godfery Buni, Braize Nkolo, Augustine Nsumba, Milton Karisa

7th March 2017 | BUL FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – Kakindu stadium

The second leg of the 2016-17 season played at Kakindu stadium a game in which BUL FC did everything apart from scoring.

Villa Oromchan and Robert Achema were the biggest culprits on the day for failing to put away several chances.

How the teams lined up?

BUL FC Starting XI: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Fred Agandu, Hakim Magombe, Asuman Kihogo, Derrick Walulya, Patrick Sembuya, Titus Lubega, Villa Oromchan, David Bagoole, Yudah Mugalu, Robert Achema

Busoga United Starting XI: Tom Ikara (GK), Allan Drajua, Moses Kamya, Livingstone Mulondo, Mike Kawooya, Anthony Mayanja, Godfrey Akol, Isaac Ntege, Musa Magumba, George Senkaaba, Bashir Mutanda

23rd September 2017 | Busoga United FC 1-1 BUL FC – Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe

Another derby game that lived up to the billing both on and off the pitch. Crespo Patrick Asiku scored the first goal in this derby heading home from Umar Mukobe cross.

However, the students replied through midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa who was then on loan from Vipers SC. He also headed home from Faizal Muledhu’s free kick.

Towards the closing stages of the game, BUL FC midfielder Patrick Ssembuya was sent off for a foul on Godfrey Akol.

How the teams lined up

Busoga United FC XI: Tom Ikara(GK), Abubaker Otwao, Faizal Muledhu, Willy Makuro, Livingston Mulondo, Godfrey Akol, George Kasonko, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Isaac Ntege, Faizal Muwawu, Musa Esenu.

BUL FC Starting XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo(GK), Umar Mukobe, Yusuf Mukisa, Hassan Musana, Abdul Mayanja, Patrick Ssembuya, Martin Kivumbi, Yunu Sibira, Crespo Patrick Asiku, Richard Wandyaka, Mike Ndera

21st April 2018 | BUL FC 1-1 Busoga United FC – Kakindu stadium

Faizal Muwawu fired Busoga United FC into an early lead with a good strike in the 13th minute. He however was later stretchered off after sustaining an injury and his place taken by Anthony Mayanja.

With seven minutes left on the clock, James Otim volleyed home off a weak clearance by Busoga United FC defenders to level matters.

This is arguably the best goal scored in the engagements between the two teams.

How the teams lined up

BUL FC Starting XI: Geoffrey Atieke(GK), Umar Mukobe, Yusulf Mukisa, Abdul Mayanja, Fred Agandu, Yunus Sibira, Hamis Tibita, Daniel Shabena, Richard Wandyaka, Pierre Kambale, Douglas Owori

Busoga United Starting XI: Muhammad Didi (GK), Allan Drajua, Isma Kawawulo, Willy Makuro, Sabir Nesta, Godfrey Akol, George Kasonko, Bashir Mutanda, Fred Amaku, Musa Esenu, Faizal Muwawu

16th December 2018 | Busoga United FC 2-2 BUL FC- Mighty Arena

BUL FC took an early lead through Farouk Banga who opened the scores just a minute after kick off.

They went ahead to double their lead at the hour mark through Deogratious Ojok and had a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

However, the home side returned stronger to at least salvage a point with Fred Amaku and Joel Madondo scoring the goals.

How the teams lined up

BUL FC Starting XI: Hannington Ss(GK)ebwalunyo, Farouk Banga, Richard Matovu, Abdul Mayanja, Willis Otong, Patrick Sembuya, Villa Oromchan, Joshua Lubwama, Deogratious Ojok, Richard Wandyaka, Timothy Douglas Owori

Busoga United Starting XI: Emmanuel Rubangakene(GK), Allan Drajua, Ismail Kawawulo, Douglas Muganga, Isaac Isinde, Nelson Mandela, Jerome Kirya, David Bagoole, Faizal Muwawu, Fred Amaku, Joel Madondo

10th April 2019 | BUL FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – FUFA Technical Centre

The only time there has been a winner in this fixture and it was BUL FC that got the bragging rights following their 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Centre.

Richard Wanyaka scored the lone goal heading home from Yunus Sibira’s corner kick.

In this game, Joel Madondo and Sibira nearly fought after a high boot challenge on the former.

How the teams lined up

BUL Starting XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Umar Mukobe, Richard Matovu, Musa Walangalira, Jimmy Kulaba, Yunus Sibira, James Otim, Daniel Shabena, Villa Oromochan, Richard Wandyaka, Timothy Douglas Owori

Busoga United FC Starting XI: Sanoni Mulabi (G.K), Allan Drajua, Isma Kawawulo, Douglas Muganga, Isaac Isinde, George Kasonko, Godfrey Akol, Jerome Kirya, Fred Amaku, Faisal Muwawu, Joel Madondo

N.B – The player with most appearances in this derby is Anthony Mayanja who has played in five of the six meetings, two as a starter and three as a substitute. He only missed the last game where he was an unused substitute.

Brief