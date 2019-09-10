Uganda U17 Women’s national team pitched camp at the FUFA Technical centre since Sunday evening as they continue with preparations ahead of the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship.

A provisional squad of 30 players under the stewardship of head coach Ayub Khalifa reported to Njeru on Sunday and the team will be in the residential camp for ten days before departing for Mauritius where the tournament will be held between 20th– 29th September 2019.

Khalifa is happy with the progress so far in the two days the team has been in camp and believes this will help in adequate preparations.

“We have been in camp for two days, the mood in camp is good and the attitude of the players is positive. I believe this camp will help us in having adequate preparations before the tournament.” He said.

The experienced coach stated that the first two days have been focused on players’ fitness and some aspects of ball work.

“We have mainly focused on improving the fitness levels of the players in the last two days but we have as well tried to engage them with ball work.”

The team is expected to have a practice match on Wednesday against a Kampala select team and Khalifa believes the game will help him assess the progress of the team so far.

“We shall have a practice match against Kampala select team and this is a game that will show us where we have reached and where we need to improve.”

Besides the Wednesday friendly game, the team will also have another practice match on Sunday against an opponent yet to be named before the team is trimmed to a list of the final 20 players.

Besides Juliet Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjemba who already have caps on the senior national team (Crested Cranes), the rest of the players are getting their maiden national team calls with majority of the pool spotted from the 2019 East Africa Secondary Schools championship and the just concluded Airtel Rising Stars tournament.

Some of the players summoned from Airtel Rising Stars include; Cissy Kabarwani, Ruth Nyakato who was the MVP as Kitara region defended the girls’ national title, Cecilia Kamuli and Sumayah Komuntale among others.

Uganda is in group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Comoros and Zambia while group B has South Africa, Madagascar, Seychelles and Botswana.

Group A

Mauritius

Comoros

Zambia

Uganda

Group B

South Africa

Botswana

Seychelles

Madagascar

Uganda’s Fixtures

20th September 2019 – Uganda vs Zambia

22nd September 2019 – Uganda vs Mauritius

24th September 2019 – Comoros vs Uganda

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Nyayenga Daphine (Uganda Martyrs High Scool Lubaga), Nyamita Zulaika (Pride College), Namusisi Joan (Mukono High), Nasasira Gift (Gadhafi Integrated) and Kamuli Cecila (King of Kings).

Defenders: Akadinda Gilian (Olila High School), Kabarwani Cissy (King of Kings), Nangozi Maureen (Mukono High School), Lwetuso Regina (Taggy High School), Abba Immaculate (Gadhafi Integrated), Atwiine Precious (Upper Hill College), and Namuddu Aisha (Sheema Girls).

Midfielders: Nakacwa Kevin (Uganda Martyrs High Scool Lubaga), Nakachwa Samalie (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyinagahirwa Shakira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Kunuhira Margret (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyakato Ruth (King of Kings), Babirye Sarah (Kayindu SS), Abiyo Racheal (Olila High School), and Komuntale Sumayah (King of Kings).

Forwards: Nalukenge Juliet (Kawempe Muslim SS), Najjemba Fauzia (Mukono High), Nakiyingi Sophie (Gadhafi Integrated), Nagadya Catherine (Katuuso Community SS), Nandede Zainah (Amus College), Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy High School), Nadunga Bira (Olila High School), Nandago Hadijah (Kawempe Muslim SS), Chandia Lillian (Alele SS) and Adokole Esther (Amus College).