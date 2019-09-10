Police Football Club had to come from a goal down to salvage a point against Sports Club Villa in the game played at Mandela National stadium on Tuesday.

SC Villa were the better side especially in the first half getting the better scoring opportunities but Police FC put up a spirited fight in the second stanza to earn a point.

Emmanuel Kalyowa who had earlier hit the woodwork gave the home side the lead in the 26th minute capitalizing on a poor clearance by Police FC goalkeeper Hilary Jomi.

The Cops however levelled matter midway through the second half through Johnson Odongo who had come off the bench towards the end of the first half.

The result moves SC Villa to 7th place on four points awaiting the decision for the game their game against Proline FC while Police FC is bottom of the log on -1 point.

How the game unfolded

There were no realistic chances from either side in the opening minutes of the game with both teams failing to find the cutting edge.

However, Police FC had a goal disallowed in the 6th minute when centre referee Alex Muhabi called for an infringement on goalkeeper Saidi Keni by striker Herman Wasswa.

The first realistic attempt fell to SC Villa in the 25th minute when a good run off the right wing ignited by Ibrahim Kibumba, released Bashir Mutanda who passed back to him and his cut back was met by Kalyowa but his effort ricocheted off the cross bar.

A minute later, Kalyowa broke the dead lock when he volleyed home after goalkeeper Jomi’s clearance with his hands gifted the midfielder just at the edge of the edge box.

Abdallah Mubiru who was returning to the dugout after missing the game against Mbarara City FC due to engagement with the Uganda Cranes called for an early change withdrawing Herman Wasswa for Johnson Odongo in the 28th minute.

Odongo’s impact was instant felt make several in road and attempts before he eventually levelled matters a minute to the hour mark when he run behind SC Villa defenders before lobbing past goalkeeper Keni.

Twitter | Uganda Police Football Club Johnson Odongo celebrates after scoring against SC Villa

Defender Moses Kiggundu denied Ben Ocen when he made a goal line clearance after the lanky winger was well stationed to head Arafat Galiwango’s cross.

SC Villa were lucky to end the game with eleven players with David Owori and Derrick Ndahiro committing fouls that would warrant straight red cards.

First, was Owori who stamped his foot on Samuel Kayongo’s shin and the latter was stretchered off and replaced by Shakur Makera.

In the other incident, Ndahiro elbowed Samson Kigozi and finished the game with a cut on his face but he was only warned.

Despite either side getting chances to add a goal, they failed to put the chances away and the game ended in a stalemate.

Same inconsistent SC Villa

SC Villa has failed to put up good performances in two successive games since last campaign and this has stretched to this season.

A poor show against Kyetume FC in the season opener saw the Jogoos put up a positive reaction in their 3-1 win against Mbarara City FC, a game they dominated in all aspects.

Against Police FC on Tuesday, there were patches of brilliance and struggling especially in the final third where they lacked efficiency.

Bashir Mutanda who was the club top scorer with 16 goals is yet to find his scoring touch and has struggled in all the three games this season.

SC Villa still has a challenge in the way they defend and are susceptible to conceding almost every other game. Last season, the Jogoos could only manage 7 clean sheets in the 30 league games.

Police FC play without ambition

It is not easy to define what Police FC play for because there are times when they have opponents under their feet but can’t kill off the prey.

There are not so many games where the Cops are dominated in terms of possession but instead end up losing points either by failing to be efficient or giving away ‘cheap’ goals.

In the game against SC Villa, goalkeeper Hilary Jomi made a howler that gifted Kalyowa with the ball to score for SC Villa.

Besides, that, defender Henry Katongole nearly lost possession in the area while there were several other moments when Police FC risked playing within their own half.

SC Villa Starting XI

Saidi Keni, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Harrishe, Yayo Lutimba, Derrick Ndahiro, Ibrahim Enock Kibumba, Ambrose Kirya, David Owori, Amir Kakomo. Emmanuel Kalyowa, Bashir Mutanda

Substitutes

Samuel Kivumbi, Albert Mugisa, Emmanuel Wasswa, Charles Lwanga, Garvin Kizito. Lincoln Mukisa, Nicholas Kabonge

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

Police FC Line Starting XI

Hilary Jomi, Arafat Galiwango, Joseph Sentume, Yusuf Ssozi, Ben Ocen Ruben Kimera, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Samson Kigozi, Herman Wasswa, Tonny Kiwalazi

Substitutes

Davis Mutebi, Jonson Odongo, Timothy Oyamo, Makeera, Mubaraka Nsubuga, Fahad Kizito, Derrick Kakooza

Head Coach: Abdallah Mubiru