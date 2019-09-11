Uganda Premier League

BUL FC Vs Busoga United FC

FUFA Technical Centre Njeru

Derby matches are fuel to the fires of the football fan’s imagination. The anticipation, the hype, the talk and excitement ahead of the two teams in contest always brings a rarefied atmosphere.

It is football squared, every last drop: a phony war for a build-up; 90 minutes of brutally intense action; all hell to pay in the aftermath and chance to take bragging rights for whoever comes out victorious.

The Jinja derby between BUL FC and Busoga United FC is no exceptional and the fixture has created several moments in the six engagements the two teams have had.

And this will be the expectation by many as the two Jinja based teams face off on Wednesday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

For BUL FC, a perfect start has seen them win their opening two fixtures of the season and Peter Onen will want to continue with the run as they face rivals Busoga United.

On the other hand, the students had a dismal start losing their opening two fixtures before eventually picking points against Bright Stars FC.

The previous engagements have all been close with five of the six league games ending in stalemates while BUL FC managed to pick maximum points in the last encounter.

What the coaches say?

Peter Onen- BUL FC

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Peter Onen, the head coach of BUL FC is confident his charges will pick maximum points

“We are ready for the game. Derbies call for an extra effort but we are prepared and this is a chance for us to show that we are competitors this season not participants.”

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko- Busoga United FC

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Busoga United FC head coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

“After winning the game against Bright Stars FC, the team is in the right mentality and we want to keep the winning touch. Now that we are playing against BUL FC that have won their last two games, we need to approach them with a right mentality and this being a derby, every team can win but our target is to get all three points.”

Team News

BUL FC had an injury concern for midfielder Richard Wandyaka but coach Onen confirmed it was minor and he will be available for selection.

On the other hand, Busoga United FC have no any injury worries and coach Kikomeko will have a full squad at his disposal to make a selection.

Key stats

The two sides have met six times in the league, five ending in draws with BUL FC claiming the only win

In the six games, only nine goals have been scored with BUL FC accounting for five while Busoga United FC have managed four.

The nine goals have been scored by the following players; Crespo Asiku, Farouk Banga, James Otim, Deogratious Ojok and Richard Wandyaka for BUL FC while Joel Madondo, Fred Amaku, Ibrahim Kayiwa and Faizal Muwawu have scored for Busoga United in this fixture.

There has been one red card shown in the six games going to Patrick Ssembuya of BUL FC in September 2017

James Otim, Godfrey Akol and Sanon Mulabi currently at BUL FC have previously featured for Busoga United and the reverse is true for Hakim Magombe and Franco Balaba.

Last six meetings

27/08/2016 – Busoga United FC 0-0 BUL FC

07/03/2017- BUL FC 0-0 Busoga United FC

23/09/2017- Busoga United FC 1-1 BUL FC

21/04/2018- BUL FC 1-1 Busoga United FC

16/12/ 2018- Busoga United FC 2-2 BUL FC

10/04/2019 – BUL FC 1-0 Busoga United FC