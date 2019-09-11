There were celebrations from the Busoga United FC fans that thronged FUFA Technical Centre after the final whistle following the team’s emphatic victory against their nemesis BUL FC.

A spirited performance in the second half saw Busoga United FC score three goals and claim bragging rights of the fierce derby for the first time.

Boban Zirintusa converted from the spot, Joel Madondo scored a cracker while youngster put the last nail in BUL’s confirm with the third goal in stoppage time as Busoga United cruised to their second win this season.

This was the first loss for Peter Onen’s charges this season having garnered maximum points in their opening two games against Express FC and Police FC.

Bul FC were dominant in possession especially in the first half but lacked the cutting edge to put away the half chances created.

Deogratious Ojok, James Otim and Hamisi Tibita who formed BUL FC attack did not look sharp at all despite Charles Ssempa, Godfrey Akol and Charles Ssebutinde dominating the midfield.

Facebook | Busoga United

The first real chance of the game came in the 24th minute when Madondo flashed defender Walter Ochora to the ground but Dennis Okot made a timely interception to deny the striker.

Three minutes to the mandatory break, goalkeeper Ali Kimera made a fine save to deny James Otim who attempted to round him off.

The former SC Villa shot stopper yet again denied Otim in the second half with the latter’s ferocious strike hitting him straight into the chest.

At the start of the second stanza, BUL FC introduced Musa Esenu for Tibita who was quite throughout the game.

On the other hand, the visitors brought on Tezikya, Ibrahim Mugulusi and Hakim Magobe for Musa Magumba, Ivan Wani and Madondo in that order.

Busoga United FC were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute when defender Walter Ochora brought down Wani in the area and referee William Oloya did not hesitate to point to the spot.

New recruit Zirintusa converted from the resultant penalty sending BUL FC goalkeeper Abdul Kimera the wrong way.

With eight minutes on the clock, Madondo scored arguably the best goal of the season with his strike going into the top right corner of the goal.

A cross from Douglas Muganga from the right wing was cleared by BUL FC defenders but instead landed into Madondo’s path who chested the ball down before sending a thunderous strike that went into the back of the net.

Deep in stoppage time, Tezikya, a student at Jinja SS put the icing on the cake with a superb finish connecting well to a Zirintusa lay to tap home.

Facebook | Busoga United BUL Football Club

BUL FC Starting XI: Abdul Kimera, Dennis Okot, Richard Matovu, Walter Ochora, Jimmy Kuluba, Godfrey Akol, James Otim, Charles Ssebutinde, Deogratious Ojok, Charles Ssempa, Hamis Tibita

Busoga United Starting XI: Ali Kimera, Douglas Muganga, Isma Kawawulo, Shafik Kakeeto, Isaac Isinde, George Kasonko, Nelson Mandela, Musa Magumba, Joel Madondo, Boban Zirintusa, Ivan Wani