Uganda Premier League | Matchday 4 – Tuesday Result

Mbarara City 2-3 Express

Express Tooro United 0-2 Maroons

Maroons SC Villa 1-1 Police

Daniel Shabena scored a precious stoppage-time winner as Express Football Club beat Mbarara City 3-2 at the Luzira playground on Tuesday.

Skipper Hillary Mukundane gave Mbarara City the lead after 42 minutes with a venomous free-kick from 35 yards at their foster Luzira home.

The visitors’ reaction was instant and swift with midfielder Hamdan Nsubuga tapping home the equalizer in a goal melee at the stroke of half time.

Nsubuga was well-positioned and quicker to pounce home a spilt ball by goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba following a teasing corner kick delivered by Express captain Dissan Galiwango.

Moments before the opening goal on a chilly evening, Express had bossed the game, creating the better chances and had also hit the woodwork through Nsubuga on the quarter-hour mark.

Halftime ended one goal apiece as the two sides returned to the locker rooms for the mandatory midway recess.

Express took command of the game for the first time when striker Frank Kalanda was well-positioned to finish into the net Galiwango’s cut back after 65 minutes.

The dread-locked Kalanda tapped home with his weaker left foot after Galiwango had evaded two flying tackles from defenders Zaidi Byekwaso and captain Mukundane before that telling pass.

Mbarara City’s second-half substitute Jude Ssemugabi brought the game level with close to 8 minutes of its apex via a rocket shot from 25 yards.

The goal galore continued in style when Galiwango’s shot was spilt by goalie Ssekeba and Shabena was well-positioned to tap home the winner much to the delight of the visiting fans.

At this time, the game was deep in the additional minutes and there was virtually no chance for the Ankole Lions to bounce back.

Galiwango was deservedly named the man of the match for the three odd assists and authority he had in the game.

we played with determination and i want to thank my fellow players as well as the technical team. i call fans to remain calm because we are building a solid winning team Dissan Galiwango, Express FC Captain

This was the first win of the season for the Red Eagles coming at the back of two earlier losses and a draw.

In other games played on the day, Maroons beat Tooro United 2-0 at the flooded Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku following afternoon rains in Kampala. Solomon Walusimbi and new signing Steven Mukwala (on loan from Vipers) were on target for Maroons, a Prisons’ run side coached by Douglas Bamwenyana.

At the Mandela National Stadium, Sports Club Villa and Police shared the spoils in a one-all stalemate. Midfielder Yusuf Ssozi, recently signed from Paidha Black Angels was named man of the match.

Meanwhile, the league returns on Wednesday with two matches on the card.

The long-awaited Jinja derby between Busoga United and BUL will be played in Buikwe, at the FUFA Technical Center.

Bright Stars host Wakiso Giants in the other game on the day at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.