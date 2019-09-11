2019 CECAFA U-20 Tournament:

21st September to 5th October (Host Country: Uganda)

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) technical team has summoned 30 players for the forthcoming CECAFA U-20 tournament to be hosted in Uganda.

The team has three goalkeepers; Denis Otim (Mbarara FC), Jack Komakech (Football For Good Academy) and Vipers Junior Team player, Mutwalib Magolofa.

There are 8 defenders that include tried and tested faces as Vipers left-back Azizi Abdu Kayondo, KCCA’s Musa Ramathan, Uganda U-17 captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri, now at SC Villa and Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary Kitende).

FUFA Media Defender Gavin Kizito during training

Other defenders Derrick Kiggundu (Buddo SS), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC), Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC Junior Team) and Justine Opiro (KCCA FC Soccer Academy).

Turkish based midfielder Thomas Kakaire who features at Alanya Spor-Turkey is among the pool of midfielders on the team.

Vipers and St Mary’s Kitende’s left-footed Abdul Karim Watambala, Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Ashraf Zzizinga (Kampala Junior Team), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC), Saidi Mayanja (Edgars Youth Programme), William Sseguya (Kampala Junior Team), Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC) and Andrew Kawooya (Vipers SC Junior Team) are the other midfielders.

The forwards include; Charles Lwanga (SC Villa Jogoo), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC Junior Team), Sadam Masereka (BUL FC), Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC), Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Frank Ssebufu (Buddo SS), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United FC) and Najib Yiga (Vipers SC Junior Team).

The team that will be coached by Morley Byekwaso has left for FUFA Technical Center where they will pitch camp until the tournament kicks off on 21st September 2019.

The CECAFA team led by long-serving general secretary Nicholas Musonye will soon arrive in the country to inspect the proposed facilities in Gulu, Kampala, and Buganda that will be used for the championship.

Pece Stadium (Gulu), StarTimes Stadium Lugogo (Kampala) and the Buikwe based FUFA Technical Center (Buganda) are the proposed playgrounds that will be used.

Uganda U-20 Summoned Team:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Denis Otim (Mbarara FC), Jack Komakech (Football For Good Academy), Mutwalib Magolofa (Vipers SC Junior Team)

Defenders: Azizi Abdu Kayondo (Vipers Sports Club), Robert Kitabalwa (St Mary’s Kitende), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Sports Club Villa Jogoo), Derrick Kiggundu (Buddo SS), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC), Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC Junior Team), Justine Opiro (KCCA FC Soccer Academy)

Midfielders: Thomas Kakaire (Alanya Spor-Turkey), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers & St Mary’s Kitende), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Ashiraf Zzizinga (Kampala Junior Team), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC), Saidi Mayanja (Edgars Youth Programme), William Sseguya (Kampala Junior Team), Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC), Andrew Kawooya (Vipers SC Junior Team).

Strikers: Charles Lwanga (SC Villa Jogoo), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC Junior Team), Sadam Masereka (BUL FC), Sadat Anaku (KCCA FC), Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Frank Ssebufu (Buddo SS), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United FC) and Najib Yiga (Vipers Sports Team).

Uganda U-20 Technical Team: