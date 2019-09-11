Tooro United 0-2 Maroons

Tooro United’s abysmal start to the new season continued with a home defeat to Maroons on a soggy Wankulukuku pitch.

Solomon Walusimbi and Rashid Agau scored in either half for Douglas Bamweyana’s side that have now picked six points in as many available in their previous two games.

Walusimbi opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute before Agau made the points safe in the second half.

Maroons, just like four other teams are on six points while Tooro United, who missed Wasswa Bbosa’s presence on the touchline for a successive game through suspension are on three.