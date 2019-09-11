Practice Match

Uganda U17 Women’s national team 2-1 Kampala Select

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Uganda U17 Women’s national team pipped a select team from Kampala in a practice match played on Wednesday morning at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

The team that is preparing to play at the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship in Maritius won the game 2-1.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge and diminutive forward Shakira Nyinagahirwa both from Kawempe Muslim SS socred for the national team while Ronah Nantege came off the bench to pull one back for Kampala Select team.

The national team got the better chances especially in the first half with Fauzia Najjemba and Nalukenge all getting close but failed to find the target.

It was Nyinagahirwa who opened the scores when he tapped home past onrushing goalkeeper Akujo in goal for Kamapala Select team.

Najjemba’s long pass from the left wing cut across the defence line and met Nyinagahirwa at the far post. She calmly controlled and lobbed the ball into the back of the net.

Ayub Khalifa’s charges nearly doubled the lead moments later when Najjemba went through on goal but his attempted lobe past the goalkeeper sailed a few inches wide.

Khalifa made two changes before the break introducing Maureen Nangozi and Catherine Nabukeera for Zaitun Namaganda and Kevin Nakachwa respectively.

In the second stanza, Kampala Select coached by Isma Mukiibi also called for changes bringing on Ronah Nantege, Immaculate Odalu, Swabrah Nkooba, Shakira Nalule, Brenda Kwaka, Asiat Naluggwa, Shamina Birungi, Alizik Namakula, Eve Nagayi, Patricia Busingye and Jovia Nassanga among others.

Khalifa indicated, the practice match helped him assess his team knows where he needs to improve.

“It was a good gauge for us to know where we stand. The progress is evident since we began the camp and I’m optimistic we will continue to improve in areas we struggled today.”

Uganda was invited to take part in the 2019 championship and is placed in Group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Comoros and Zambia.

Group B has South Africa, Botswana, Seychelles and Madagascar with the tournament 20th -20th September 2019.

Uganda U17 Starting XI

Daphine Nanyenga, Esther Adokole, Partricia Akiror, Stella Musibika, Bira Naddunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Zaitun Namaganda, Margaret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba

Substitutes

Kampala Select Starting XI

Esther Akujo, Naziz Florence, Maimuna Nakiranda, Mariam Nakabugo, Sarah Abonyo, Peninah Akuku, Atuhaire Christine, Tracy Kaire, Anita Namata, Margaret Nalubega, Mebel Kusasira

Group A

Mauritius

Comoros

Zambia

Uganda

Group B

South Africa

Botswana

Seychelles

Madagascar

Uganda’s Fixtures

20th September 2019 – Uganda vs Zambia

22nd September 2019 – Uganda vs Mauritius

24th September 2019 – Comoros vs Uganda

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Nyayenga Daphine (Uganda Martrys), Nyamita Zulaika (Pride College), Namusisi Joan (Mukono High), Nasasira Gift (Gadafi Integrated) and Kamuli Cecila (King of Kings).

Defenders: Akadinda Gilian (Olila High School), Kabarwani Cissy (King of Kings), Nangozi Maureen (Mukono High School), Lwetuso Regina (Taggy High School), Abba Immaculate (Gadafi Integrated), Atwiine Precious (Upper Hill College), and Namuddu Aisha (Sheema Girls).

Midfielders: Nakacwa Kevin (Uganda Martrys), Nakacwa Samali (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyinagahirwa Shakira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Kunuhira Margret (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyakato Ruth (King of Kings), Babirye Sarah (Kayindu SS), Abiyo Racheal (Olila High School), and Komuntale Sumayah (King of Kings).

Forwards: Nalukenge Juliet (Kawempe Muslim SS), Najjemba Fauzia (Mukono High), Nakiyingi Sophie (Gadafi Integrated), Nagadya Catherine (Katuuso Community SS), Nandede Zainah (Amus College), Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy High School), Nadunga Bira (Olila High School), Nandago Hadijah (Kawempe Muslim SS), Chandia Lillian (Alele SS) and Adokole Esther (Amus College).