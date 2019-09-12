Shawn Mubiru has vowed to restore Uganda Premier League record winners SC Villa to its rightful place in football not only in Uganda but on the continent.

Mubiru revealed this in a long Facebook post barely hours after being appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the club.

He replaces David Sserebe who has served in the capacity in the current interim leadership for more than a year.

“I accept to serve a great club that I have supported since childhood. SC Villa is a club you cannot turn down when they come knocking….,” read part of the message by Mubiru, an ardent Jogoos fan.

“SC Villa’s rich history and a great fan base are assets for the club. We shall work hard and smart to position them in order to create revenue for the club.

“While it is a challenging course for me, I am determined and excited about what is ahead for this great club. My job is to restore SC Villa to its rightful place in the game football in Uganda and on the continent.”

He however admits the club is at a critical time with no permanent leadership since Ben Immanuel Misagga left but Mubiru is aware that having right personnel in every department will restore the club’s legacy.

“We at a critical time as a club and I want to pledge that I will lead a team that will do everything to ensure that we are strongly and strategically placed to take on any challenge. This includes having a good team in every sector that understands and appreciates the core values of the club, including of course, the coaching and playing staff whom I have faith in and together we will get the job done.

“Football just like any trade calls for dedicating time, hard work and commitment. In order for us to be successful, discipline is key, we will need to be fair in all our dealings and that will bring honor to our badge.

Mubiru comes in at a time when the Jogoos and Fufa have indicated that permanent leadership at the club will be elected in February next year.