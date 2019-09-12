Tooro United will have to negotiate their next two league games minus three key players who are suspending for unsporting behaviour.

Ibrahim Kayiwa, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Paddy Muhumuza are the culprits found guilty of confronting match officials in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Vipers SC at Kitende.

Below is part of the ruling from the Fufa Disciplinary Committee

“Note relating to terms of the decision: The judicial bodies may decide not to communicate the grounds or the entire decision and instead communicate only the terms of the decision.

Any request for the grounds or the entire decision must be sent in writing to the FUFA Secretariat within seven (7) days of receipt of the decision.

Such a request does not affect the terms of the decision, which come into force with immediate effect.

Circumstances of the case It was reported in the referee’s match report of Tuesday 3/09/2019 that, Tooro United FC players, Lwesibawa Godfrey, Kayiwa Ibrahim and Muhumuza Paddy confronted the Centre Referee only to be restrained by teammates and the Assistant Coach.

The incident happened at St. Mary’s Stadium where Vipers SC was playing against Tooro United FC in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. All the three players responded to the charges.

Legal framework Article 30(5) of the FUFA Competitions Rules provides for sanctions for offenses against match officials and in particular, paragraph (iii) which establishes sanctions for unsporting conduct towards a match official.”

Decision The CDP in considering the case noted that all the players did indeed approach the match official after the game.

Accordingly, the Competitions Disciplinary Panel orders that; 1. Lwesibawa Godfrey, Kayiwa Ibrahim and Muhumuza Paddy are suspended for two (2) FUFA competition matches.

2. The players are also warned as to their future conduct.

Tooro United are winless in their previous three league fixtures on the bounce and visit URA on Friday at Namboole.