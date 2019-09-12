Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has on Thursday, September 12, 2019 announced a new partner in Rwenzori Bottling Company during an event held at the URA board room.

The water manufacturing firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the tax collectors’ club for a period of two (2) years, running until 13th June 2022.

The ceremony was graced by State Minister of Youth and Children’s Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi (also FUFA third Vice President), Rwenzori Sales Director, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Oboth Ivan, URA Commissioner Corporate Affairs, Herbert Rusoke, URA FC Chairman James Kizza, Club Chief Executive Officer Ivan Kakembo and other club officials.

Rwenzori pure natural water now becomes URA FC’s official water partners for the next two years and will be committed to supplying water to the football club (200 boxes per month).

The partnership between URA FC and Rwenzori is worth 60,000,000 (UGX Sixty Million Ugandan Shillings) per year running for a period of two years.

URA Commissioner Corporate Affairs, Rusoke Herbert expressed delight upon the partnership sealed and stamped.

I must say that I am really impressed with the progress so far at URA FC which has even brought us this partnership. This is a healthy partnership for our club and players who will now have water for refreshment and for healthy bodies to perform better in sports. Today is a day that reminds me about our Clubs dreams of attracting the best in personnel and corporate worlds to join URA FC. What is happening today is a true manifestation of trust from the public and the corporate world to URA FC. URA Commissioner Corporate Affairs, Rusoke Herbert

We are happy that URA FC has trusted us and chosen us to be their Official water partners. We all know that to partner with URA you have to be a reputable, responsible and compliant citizen which we know we are. We are the number one Ugandan water brand who are also passionate about winning like URA. We also believe that URA FC has trusted our reliability and we thank them for choosing us. Rwenzori Sales Director, Coca Cola Beverages Africa Ivan Oboth

The Chief Guest, FUFA Third Vice President and Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi tagged the feat as a win-win situation for the entire football family.

As the FUFA family, we are proud of URA FC because they have been very compliant and humble team within the first division clubs and I encourage them to be exemplary to other teams. I have to thank the Rwenzori family for partnering with URA FC and for remaining the Top water brand in the country and I am also happy to be registering yields from the URA FC secretariat that we just opened about a year ago. FUFA Third Vice President and Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi

URA FC Club Chairman, Kizza James warmly welcomed the new partners on board.

Partners are very important in the game of football more so when it is becoming more competitive like these days and unless you have partners to help you then it may become very un-sustainable. We have not been having partners as URA FC but in order for this club to have a long term future and also do some of the things like get a stadium we need to have partners. I am glad we have a new partner who has a very huge brand in the country and I thank them for having trusted us and agreed to support us as a Club. James Kizza, URA FC Chairman

URA Chief Executive Officer Ivan Kakembo hailed the timely arrival of Rwenzori Mineral adding that it is one partner who will drive them an extra mile.

A partner who will take the club to another level. FUFA has encouraged premier league clubs to devise means and tap into the resources from corporate organizations. URA and Wakiso Giants were the first two clubs to get the FUFA operational licence for the season and this proved how organized the secretariat is. We have engaged over 50 corporate companies and more are coming on board. We are glad we are bringing on board a partner in Rwenzori mineral water. These are more greater strides for URA FC. Ivan Kakembo, URA Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Previously, the URA FC had Hema Water as the official water partner.