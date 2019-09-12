Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open 2019:

Day Two Leader:

Muthiya Madalitso (Zambia) – 72, 66 (138)

Zambia’s Professional Golfer Muthiya Masalitso took command of the overall leaderboard at the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Professional Golf Open championship at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa during day two on Thursday.

The Lusaka Golf Club member played a phenomenal round of golf with a stunning 6 – under 66 gross score during round two for the paid ranks (joint course record co-shared by Ronald Otile).

After two rounds, Madalisto, winner of the Pro open in 2016 leads the rest of the field with a combined 138 strokes in 36 holes played over 2 rounds.

He registered a total of 6 birdies; two on the front nine of the course and four at the back nine.

Madalisto opened his round with a par score on the par – 4 hole 1, birdie on par 5 hole 2, pars on holes 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, a birdie on par 5 hole 8 and winded the first 9 with a par score on par 4 hole 9.

For the final 9 holes, Madalisto had two pars on holes 10 and 11, two successive birdies on 12 and 13, pars on 14 and 15, birdies on 16 and 17 with near miss for birdie on hole 18.

“I am happy to lead the field. I was composed throughout the second round. Playing catch up by the end of round 1 motivated me to better my scores on day two” the calm Pro golfer noted.

Two golfers share the second place with a combined 141 strokes in 36 holes.

Zimbabwe’s Charamba Tongoona (70,71) and day one leader Irvin Thato Mazibuko from South Africa (68, 73) are in second place.

Two other golfers take the joint fourth place in Kenya’s Rizwan Charania and South African, Breyten Meyer for 142 strokes.

The sixth place is also jointed occupied by two pros – South Africa’s Andre Nel and Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi at 144 strokes.

Stephen Ferreira (Zimbabwe) and Kenyan Mohit Mediratta struck 145 for the joint 8th placing.

The best placed Ugandan Abraham Ainamani (145) is joint 8th as well.

The winner will partake a lion’s share of the $ 50,000 total kitty.

Day three continues on Friday with round three with only a selected crop that made the cut.

Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open Day Two Leaderboard:

1 – Muthiya Madalitso (Zambia) 72, 66 (138)

T2 – Charamba Tongoona (Zimbabwe) 70,71 (141)

T21 – Irvin Thato Mazibuko (South Africa) 68, 73 (141)

T4 – Rizwan Charania (Kenya) 75, 67 (142)

T4 – Breyten Meyer (South Africa) 75, 67 (142)

T6 – Andre Nel (South Africa) 76,68 (144)

T6 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 71,73 (144)

T8 – Stephen Ferreira (Zimbabwe) 76, 69 (145)

T8 – Mohit Mediratta (Kenya) 76, 69 (145)

T8 – Abraham Ainamani (Uganda) 73, 72 (145)

T11 – Simon Ngige Mburu (Kenya) 74, 72 (146)

T11 – Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) 73, 73 (146)

T13 – Florent Ales (France) 75,72 (147)

T13 – Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) 74,73 (147)

T13 – John Dayne Moore (Zambia) 73,74 (147)