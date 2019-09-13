2019 has been a year that has seen 14-year-old swimmer Kirabo Namutebi make and break record after record.

And there is no guarantee that she is about to end soon always showing more hunger for success at every event attended.

On Thursday, Namutebi scooped gold in the 50m breaststroke race at the 13th CANA Junior Swimming Championship in Tunisia.

The Dolphins Swim Club athlete clocked 35:13 to come out top fending off competition from two Egyptians in Abbas Malak and Ayman Nadeen who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Namutebi was in lane 4 and had a brilliant start that saw her maintain the pace throughout the race to eventually come out victorious.

Barely a month ago, Namutebi set a personal best in five categories at the FINA World Swimming Championship in Hungary including set up a new national record in the 50m free style race.

With a race time of 26.98, she smashed the old record that had been set by Jamila Lunkuse in 2014. Lunkuse’s record stood at 27.43.

Still this year in January, Namutebi became the first Ugandan swimmer in recent times to win two gold medals at the CANA Zone IV Championship in Windhoek, Namibia.

This included setting up a new record in the 50m free style race where she clocked 27.74