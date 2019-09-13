Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open 2019:

Day Three Leader:

Muthiya Madalitso (Zambia) – 72, 66, 69 (207)

Lusaka Golf Club professional Muthiya Madalitso has maintained his lead on the overall leaderboard of the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Professional Golf Open championship.

The Zambian ace struck 3 – under par 69 gross during the third round of the annual championships at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa on Friday.

“It has taken steady progress since day one until now (round three). I have played with a calm mind and I look forward a great climax during the final round on Saturday” he noted.

Winner of the Uganda Pro Open in 2015 at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, Madalisto played two eye catching eagle shots on par 5 hole 2 and another par hole (no.13).

Throughout round three, he had only one birdie on par 4 hole no. 14, two bogies on par 5 hole 8 and par 4 hole 18, maintaining 13 pars (on holes 1, 3, 4 ,5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16 and 17).

John Batanudde | Kawowo Sports Madalitso maintained his lead on the overall leader-board of the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Professional Golf Open

Zimbabwe’s Charamba Tongoona lies second with a combined gross score of 211 (70,71 and 70 in three rounds).

“I have managed to maintain these scores and keep chase of the leader coming to the final round. Who knows what happens during the final day” Tongoona, a member of Royal Harare Golf Course stated.

New Course Record:

Defending champion Dismas Ndiza maintained his gradual progression in the championship, firing 9 under par 63 to set a new course record.

Ndiza did not drop any shot on any of the 18 holes played during the round.

He struck 9 birdies on holes 2,3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 13 and 17.

The rest of the holes were par scores (holes 1, 6, 7, 10, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 18).

The best placed Ugandan is Phillip Kasozi who is placed joint 14th alongside Edwin Mudanyi and an amateur Rodell Gaita.

Kasozi climbed three places with a 2 over par 74 gross score during round three, registering one birdie on par 5 hole 17.

The final round of the professionals will be played on Saturday, 14th September 2019, alongside the subsidiary group before the official prize giving ceremony in the evening.

The winner will partake a lion’s share of the $ 50,000 total kitty.

Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open Day Three Leaderboard:

1-Muthiya Madalitso (Zambia) – 72, 66, 69 (207)

2- Charamba Tongoona (Zimbabwe) – 70, 71, 70 (211)

3 – Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (Kenya) – 73, 76, 63 (212)

4 – Stephen Ferreira (Zimbabwe) – 76, 69, 68 (213)

T5 – Breyten Meyer (South Africa) – 75, 67, 73 (215)

T5 – Irvin Thato Mazibuko (South Africa) – 68,73, 74 (215)

T7 – Andre Nel (South Africa) – 76, 68, 73 (217)

T7 – Simon Ngige Mburu (Kenya) – 74, 72, 71 (217)

T7 – Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 73, 73, 71 (217)

10 – Rizwan Charania (Kenya) – 75, 67, 76 (218)

11 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 71, 73, 75 (219)

12 – John Dayne Moore (Zambia) – 73, 74, 73 (220

13 – Mohit Mediratta (Kenya) – 76, 69, 76 (221)

T14 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 75, 73, 74 (222)

T14 – Edwin Mudanyi (Uganda) – 74, 73, 75 (222)

T14 – Rodell Gaita (Uganda – Amateur) – 73, 75, 74 (222)

T17 – CJ Wangai (Kenya) – 79, 70, 74 (223)

T17 – Florent Ales (France) – 75, 72, 76 (223)

T17 – Samba Niang (Senegal) – 73, 77, 73 (223)

T17 – Andrew Odoh Oche (Nigeria) – 73, 74, 76 (223)

T17 – Abraham Ainamani (Uganda) – 73, 72, 78 (223)

T22- Greg Snow (Kenya) – 76, 73, 75 (224)

T22- Kopan Timbe (Kenya) – 75, 74, 75 (224)

T22- Denis Asaba (Uganda – Amateur) – 74, 75, 75 (224)

25 – Justus Madoya (Kenya) – 70, 78, 77 (225)

T26 – Willy Gift (Nigeria) – 79, 72, 75 (226)

T26 – Nyasha Muyambo (Zimbabwe) – 76, 76, 74 (226)

T26 – Onito Jr Opio (Uganda) – 75, 73, 78 (226)

T26 – Ngugi Njuguna (Kenya) – 73, 77,76 (226)

30 – Erick Obura Ooko (Kenya) – 75, 73, 79 (227)

31- Matthew Wahome (Kenya) – 75, 77, 80 (232)

32 – Vimal Shah Sujan (Kenya) – 73, 78, 82 (233)