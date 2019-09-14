Saturday September 14, 2019

Prisons Ground, Luzira 4pm

It’s still early in the season and not much to write about but that will not be the case for Bright Stars who visit Maroons at Luzira.

Muhammad Kisekka’s side have picked just two points out of a possible twelve and failure to win at Maroons will all but start the relegation talk.

With Nelson Senkatuka officially quitting the club for a stint in Morocco, the onus will be on Brian Kayanja and Jjunju Methodius to look for goals.

Maroons head into the game full on confidence after picking two wins as many previous outings including a tough one away to Tooro United.

Rashid Agau and Solomon Walusimbi will again be the key players on the afternoon.