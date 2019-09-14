Busoga United FC comes into Saturday’s clash against Onduparaka FC in high spirits following their emphatic 3-0 win against nemesis and bitter rivals BUL FC in the Jinja derby early this week.

A disappointing start that saw them lose their opening two games seems to be at the back of their mind and coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko is certainly finding his starting team.

With the addition of tried and tested Boban Zirintusa, there is an improvement in the midfield getting a player with drive the team forward.

Striker Joel Madondo has now scored two goals in the last two games and he is recovering the scoring touch that he had last campaign.

Kikomeko is optimistic his troops will remain focused and secure their third straight victory against Onduparaka FC.

“It was important that we won our previous game because it gives us confidence ahead of the game against Onduparaka FC. The team is in good shape, the attitude is right and our target is to get another win.”

Onduparaka FC, on the other hand, has equally had a good start winning two and losing one in the three games they have played this season.

The caterpillars make the trip to FUFA Technical Centre hoping they can replicate the performance they put up in their recent game where they defeated Express FC 2-0 at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Skipper Gadaffi Wahab who has in the past been undone by recurring injuries is back to his feet and has had a good start that has seen him earn a call to the national team.

The Arua based side will hope Vitalis Tabu, Gibson Adinho and Caesar Okhuti among others put up the same display they had against Express FC