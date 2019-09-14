Saturday September 14, 2019

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Kefa Kisala will turn guns against former paymasters Bul at Wakissha Resource Centre eager to maintain Wakiso Giants’ perfect home record.

The hosts have won their two home games so far and victory over Bul who are wounded after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Busoga United in the Jinja derby could see the Purple Sharks go top.

The visitors are not new to the match day venue after they earned a win over Police early in the season at the same stadium.

But Wakiso Giants presents a different challenge with Tom Masiko, Hassan Ssenyonjo and Viane Ssekajugo firing on all cylinders.

Facebook | Busoga United BUL Football Club

The hosts are without long term absentee Yasin Mugume through injury as well as Karim Ndugwa (malaria) but have captain Yasin Mugabi and Hassan Wasswa Dazo available for selection.

Kirizestom Ntambi could also earn his full debut after playing a few minutes in the draw at Bright Stars.

Peter Onen’s side will rely on Deogratius Ojok and Denis Otim for inspiration if they are to leave with at least a point.