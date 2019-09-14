Maroons Football Club extended their good run in the league with a 3-2 victory against struggling Bright Stars FC on Saturday in Luzira.

The Prison Warders registered their third win in four games this season. They only lost to URA FC in the season opener but have gone on to win against Kyetume FC, Tooro United FC and Bright Stars FC.

Abraham Tusubura, Rashid Agau, and Steven Mukwala scored a goal each for Maroons FC while the visitors got their goals through Augustine Kacancu and Sula Ssebunza.

Tusubira opened the scores early into the game, curling home from the left-wing in the sixth minute with Solomon Walusimbi setting him up.

The challenges that Bright Stars FC have had since the start of the season continued to show up and the home side had several chances but were not efficient to bury them away.

Agau doubled the lead midway through the second half after a quick start from a free-kick by Walusimbi.

However, a lapse in concentration for Maroons FC saw Bright Stars draw the game level with two quick goals from Kacancu and a penalty by Ssebunza.

In the 66th minute, Kacancu scored when he was free inside the box and despite falling down, he was able to stretch and tap home at the near post.

Ten minutes later, Maroons FC skipper held the ball inside the box and first assistant referee Okello Lee signalled for a penalty.

Ssebunza converted from the resultant penalty to level matters sending goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo the wrong way.

The attempted come back however lasted only five minutes with Steven Mukwala on loan from Vipers SC heading home from Tusubura’s cross.

Maroons FC move to 3rd place on nine points in four games while Bright Stars FC have only two points in five games and are third from bottom.