2019 Airtel Masaza Cup (Semi-finals, 1st Leg):

Buddu 1-2 Busiro

Busiro Kyadondo 1-1 Bulemezi

It is advantage Busiro over Buddu ahead of the return leg of the 2019 Airtel Masaza football cup semi-final clash.

Busiro won 2-1 away at the Masaka Recreational Stadium during the final leg of the well-attended semi-final show down.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead by the climax of the opening 45 minutes, scoring through Mikadadi Ssenyonga and Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti.

Ssenyonga, now at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club struck the opening goal on the hour mark with a calm left footed finish inside the goal area.

Moments before the first 45 minutes climaxed, Ogwetti had a bullet finish from an acute angle, also with the left foot.

Busiro, who are coached by former Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa defender Deo Sserwadda bossed the opening half with a 2 goal cushion.

Upon restart of play in the second half, Buddu called for a double change.

Forwards Tito Ssematimba and Kutesa Marida were introduced completely changing the tiding of the game.

Ten minutes into the second stanza of the game, Busiro also made their first change when midfielder Ivan Sserubiri was withdrawn for Acram Ssengendo.

Buddu missed a penalty with Ibra Owen Kasule missed a penalty in the final quarter of the game.

Sooner than later, the miss was compensated as Kutesa beat the off-side trap to head home past the advancing goalie for the consolation that leaves the match wide open ahead of next Sunday’s return leg at Ssentema play ground in Busiro.

Both sides will however have to play the game without their key players who were sent off for unsporting character.

Buddu’s roving right back Geriga Atendele, now at Uganda Premier League Onduparaka FC and Busiro’s Paul Wasswa will not play in the return leg.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final played at the Champions Stadium in Mwererewe, Kyadondo and visiting Bulemezi shared the spoils one goal apiece.

Bulemezi took the lead through Gabriel Eragu’s glancing header as the second half kicked off.

The hard fighting hosts Kyadondo leveled the game when Emmanuel Mwesigwa brought the game level with the much desired equalizer.

The return leg will be played on Sunday, 22nd September 2019 at the barren and dusty Kasana play ground in Luweero.

The finals of this championship will be played at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (exact date will be confirmed) and His Majesty the King of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will attend the match, like the norm has been for the past 13 editions.

Ssingo are the defending champions.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: