Muhammad Kisekka kept shouting instructions from the touchline often using the phrase ‘tubeere mu ba gaayi’ loosely translated as ‘let’s be serious guys’. But this did not stop his side to lose 3-2 to Bright Stars FC on Saturday.

Despite staging an attempted come back midway through the game, a lapse in concentration like it has been since the start of the season saw Bright Stars FC concede with eight minutes on the clock and eventually lost the game.

The disappointment on Kisekka’s face after the game was evident on his face as he struggled to find the right words to address the media in the post-match interview.

Just two points from five games mean this is the worst start for the Kawempe based side since gaining promotion in 2013.

“I’m not happy with players’ performance though I have the responsibility as a coach to make them look good,” he said.

“I think we must get the solution and arrest the situation as soon as possible. We continue to make the same mistakes every game. We shall go back to the drawing board and maybe change in the way we train.”

Is the change in playing style partly responsible?

Under the guidance of Fred Kajjoba, Bright Stars FC was hard to break down always playing a cautious game and defending in numbers.

In addition, they were very physical, an approach that proved hard for very many teams to cope up.

However, towards the end of Kajjoba’s tenure and the start of Kisekka’s, there is an evident change in the way Bright Stars FC want to play and a change in approach instilled by technical director Ian Mutenda.

This itself has been a challenge to the players who have to change their mind-set from a physical team to a ball playing unit and seem to be lost in the transition.

Nelson Ssenkatuka’s gaping hole evident

It would not be overstating to say, Bright Stars miss the services of Nelson Ssenkatuka who completed a move to Moroccan Moghreb Athletic de Tetouan.

His two-season stay at the club saw him score over 30 goals across all competitions and was always a reliable source.

However, the club has failed to find a perfect replacement and have struggled to find the back of the net in the 5 games played so far.

Brian Kayanja, who seemed like he would take on the mantle, is yet to find the scoring touch and it is not clear whether the rest of the options will get close to Ssenkatuka’s scoring rate.

Bright Stars FC performance in the first 5 games since gaining promotion

2013/14 (6points)

Bright Stars FC 0-1 SC Victoria University

CRO FC 0-1 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 1-0 Kira Young FC

KCCA FC 4-1 Bright Stars FC

Proline FC 2-1 Bright Stars FC

2014/15 (9points)

URA FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 2-1 Tooro United FC

Bright Stars FC 1-0 BUL FC

Express FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 1-1 Police FC

2015/16 (6points)

Tooro United FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 1-0 SC Villa

Sadolin Paints FC 1-0 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 1-1 Simba FC

Bright Stars FC 1-1 Express FC

2016/17 (8points)

Vipers SC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 2-0 Onduparaka FC

Bright Stars FC 0-1 Lweza FC

Proline FC 2-2 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 1-0 Saolin Paints FC

2017/18 (6points)

Bright Stars FC 0-0 Vipers SC

Tooro United FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Mbarara City FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

Bright Stars FC 0-1 Maroons FC

2018/19 (8points FC)

Bright Stars FC 3-1 Maroons FC

Nyamitoybora FC 2-3 Bright Stars FC

Bright Stars FC 0-0 SC Villa

KCCA FC 2-0 Bright Stars FC

Onduparaka FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC

2019/20 (2points)