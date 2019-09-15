Practice Match

Uganda U17 Women’s national team 3-1 FUFA Women Elite select

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Striker Juliet Nalukenge scored twice as Uganda U17 Women’s national team overcame a select side from the FUFA Women Elite League that largely comprised of players from Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga.

The lethal forward, a student at Kawempe Muslim continued with her fine form bagging a brace in the 3-1 win with the other goal coming from defender Stella Musubika.

The consolation goal for the FUFA Women Elite select team was an own goal by Musubuka in the first half.

Nalukenge who was also on the score sheet in the previous practice game against Kampala select team opened the scores just seven minutes after kick off converting from the spot.

However, FUFA Women select team draw the game level in the 19th minute when Musubika directed Amina Nababi’s cross into her own net.

A spirited performance in the second half saw the national team regain their lead first through Nalukenge before Musubika put the icing on the cake with the third goal.

This was the second game for Ayub Khalifa’s charges with the first practice game coming against Kampala select team on Wednesday.

Khalifa is expected to name the final squad of 20 players on Sunday evening that will travel to Mauritius for the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship where Uganda is a guest team.

Uganda was placed in Group A alongside hosts Mauritius, Comoros and Zambia.

Group B has South Africa, Botswana, Seychelles and Madagascar with the tournament slated to take place between 20th -29th September 2019.

Uganda U17 Women’s national team Starting XI

Daphine Nanyenga, Esther Adokole, Patricia Akiror, Bira Naddunga, Stella Musubika, Kevin Nakachwa, Sumayah Komuntale, Samalie Nakachwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margaret Kunihira

FUFA Women Elite select starting XI

Sharon Kaidu, Bonitah Assimwe, Winnie Nakanwagi, Fatumah Nakasumba, Gloria Namugerwa, Amina Nababi, Esther Naluyimba, Latifah Nakasi, Brenda Munyana, Rashida Nankya, Spencer Nakachwa

Group A

Mauritius

Comoros

Zambia

Uganda

Group B

South Africa

Botswana

Seychelles

Madagascar

Uganda’s Fixtures

20th September 2019 – Uganda vs Zambia

22nd September 2019 – Uganda vs Mauritius

24th September 2019 – Comoros vs Uganda

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Nyayenga Daphine (Uganda Martrys), Nyamita Zulaika (Pride College), Namusisi Joan (Mukono High), Nasasira Gift (Gaddafi Integrated) and Kamuli Cecilia (King of Kings).

Defenders: Akadinda Gilian (Olila High School), Kabarwani Cissy (King of Kings), Nangozi Maureen (Mukono High School), Lwetuso Regina (Taggy High School), Abba Immaculate (Gaddafi Integrated), Atwiine Precious (Upper Hill College), and Namuddu Aisha (Sheema Girls), Stella Musubika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS)

Midfielders: Nakacwa Kevin (Uganda Martyrs), Nakacwa Samali (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyinagahirwa Shakira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Kunuhira Margret (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nyakato Ruth (King of Kings), Babirye Sarah (Kayindu SS), Abiyo Rachael (Olila High School), and Komuntale Sumayah (King of Kings).

Forwards: Nalukenge Juliet (Kawempe Muslim SS), Najjemba Fauzia (Mukono High), Nakiyingi Sophie (Gadafi Integrated), Nagadya Catherine (Katuuso Community SS), Nandede Zainah (Amus College), Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy High School), Nadunga Bira (Olila High School), Nandago Hadijah (Kawempe Muslim SS), Chandia Lillian (Alele SS) and Adokole Esther (Amus College).