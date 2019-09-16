Orthodox midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule has joined FUFA Big League outfit Kitara Football Club for a one-year tenure.

The Hoima based club confirmed the development via a media release by the head of communications Francis Mugerwa on Monday, September 16, 2019.

An attacking option in central midfield, Nvule crosses to Kitara from Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka FC where he spent 30 days having joined the Caterpillars from Kiboga Young.

We have now reached an understanding with the concerned parties and we are pleased to announce that Nvule Kisitu is part of Kitara Football Club Kitara FC Statement

Nvule concluded medical and fitness tests at Kitara before penning a one year deal.

Am happy to join Kitara FOOTBALL CLUB. It is a competitive team with good players. I promise to contribute towards the team’s campaign to join the Uganda Premier league. We can achieve this target. Jamil Kisitu Nvule

New Kitara Football Club President Godfrey Bamwenda has already granted the midfielder a warm and befitting welcome.

Management will continue working with fans, coaches, players, and all stakeholders to ensure that our team shines all the way to the Uganda Premier League

At Kiboga Young, Nvule scored six goals in their maiden season in the FUFA Big League where they also made the playoff grade.

As the second-tier league season climaxed, Onduparaka came knocking on the doors and he also featured in the Pilsner 8 tournament, a pre-season contest.

He was introduced when Onduparaka lost 2-0 to Mbarara City at the Wakiso Resource Center Playground.

He competed in Buganda’s Masaza tournament where he featured for five seasons for Buwekula County.

He was the most valuable player in 2016 as Buwekula County won the Buganda Luwangula Cup that is competed for by quarter-finalists of the Masaza Tournament.

In 2017, he featured for Singo county in the Masaza tournament. In the same year, he captained Singo as it won the Buganda coronation football tournament.

Nvule joins Peter Lumoro, Pius Mbidde, and Vincent Kasoki as the other signings.