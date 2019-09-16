Juliet Nalukenge will captain Uganda’s team at the 2019 COSAFA U-17 Women’s Championship.

Head coach Ayub Khalifa announced the final squad to play the September 20-29 tournament on Sunday evening after the second practice match against FUFA Women Elite League Select side at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

“We have had enough time to test all the players and finally came up with the final list that will represent the country in COSAFA. Teamwork is our strength and the attitude of the players is high. We are ready to compete with the best,” said Khalifa as quoted by the federation website.

Kawempe Muslim SS has the bulk of players on the team with six, Mukono High School (3) while Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga has 2 players that will travel to Mauritius.

The team will make the trip on Wednesday, September 18.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS), Gift Nasasira (Gadafi Integrated)

Defenders: Gilian Akadinda (Olila HS), Precious Atwine (Upper Hill College), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Bira Adokole (Amus College)

Midfielders: Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy HS), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Bira Nadunga (Olila HS), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Maureen Nangonzi (Mukono HS), Samali Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim SS)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim SS) Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono HS), Catherine Nagadya (Katuuso Community SS), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS)

Groups

Group A

Mauritius

Comoros

Zambia

Uganda

Group B

South Africa

Botswana

Seychelles

Madagascar

Uganda’s Fixtures